Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds attend Singleton Emergency Services Expo as NSW SES declares busiest year on record following 2022 floods which hit the Hunter

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 20 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES at the Singleton Emergency Services Expo

AN EMERGENCY services expo held in the Upper Hunter Saturday morning gave community members the chance to connect with local services following what the SES has called the "busiest 12 months on record".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.