NICOLE Munger could not have done much more.
The star US import scored a game 32-points but it wasn't enough to prevent the Newcastle Falcons from a heart-breaking 78-75 loss to Manly in a tense NBL East women's play-off at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
Manly, who finished the regular season in sixth spot, will now take on Norths for a place in the final.
The Falcons rallied from 10 points down in the final quarter but finished just short in a thrilling final minute.
With the Falcons trailing 63-53 midway through the last quarter, Munger made a four-point play and then scored seven straight points to put the home side in front 71-70.
Emily Foy hit two pairs of free throws to put the Falcons up 75-72 with 42 seconds remaining.
Enter Manly guard Zoe Miller. She hit a three-pointer to level at 75-each and then drove to the basket to give the visitors the lead.
Munger had a chance to win it on the hooter but her long-range effort ironed out.
The Falcons fouled and Alex Delaney iced the win with a three throw.
Delaney led the Sea Eagles with 27 points. Kimberley Hodge had 17 points and Miller finished with 11.
Munger had 16 rebounds and seven assists to go with her 32 points.
The Falcons missed the inside and outside contribution of Chrya Evans, who left a fortnight ago for the University of Michigan.
Emily Foy had 17 points and Megan Johnson and Kate Kingham each had 10 points.
The Falcons went small early and ran the floor.
Captain Megan Johnson got to work and penetrated with three drives as the home side jumped to a 10-6 lead midway through the quarter.
But a couple of early fouls to Kate Kingham and Nicole Munger forced them to be bench and the baskets dried up.
The home side didn't score a point for four minutes as the visitors went on a 10-0 run to lead 17-10.
Just as the Sea Eagl;es threatened to get away, Emily Foy hit a three and then a lay-up to close to 21-19 at the first break.
Star import Nicole Munger hit her first bomb to put the Falcons back in front 24-21
The second quarter evolved into a shoot out between Munger and Delaney.
Munger had 11 for the period and Delaney drained eight points to take her tally to a game-high 17 at the break.
But it was the Falcons in front 39-33.
The third quarter was a disaster for the home.
Munger continued to fill up the stat sheet, but the Falcons were guilty of turnovers and fouls.
Kate Kingham picked up her fourth as the Sea Eagles went to the last break up 59-53.
The Sea Eagles' lead ballooned to 63-56 early in the fourth.
The Falcons were in need of a spark and Munger delivered.
With he clock shot almost off she launched a hail Mary that was nothing but net and was fouled in the process by Alex Delaney.
Munger converted the free throw for a four-point play to get within four at 63-59.
She then grabbed a put back to tie it up 66-66 with four minutes to go.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
