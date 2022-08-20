Varroa response in NSW has moved to the "euthanasia and disposal phase", as a new infected premises detected in the Hunter.
"The next phase of Varroa mite eradication includes the Newcastle, Port Stephens and Central Coast regions," NSW Department of Primary Industries chief plant protection officer Satendra Kumar said.
"Eradication activities will begin on the outer edges of the varroa mite eradication red zones and work towards the centre."
The NSW government said on Saturday evening that their focus for eradication of the varroa mite has moved to euthanasia and disposal following extensive surveillance.
Under the eradication phase, all hives within the eradication zone will need to be euthanised, including those hives which are free of Varroa mite.
Dr Kumar said the goal of the varroa response is to fully eradicate the mite.
The first major operation is taking place around Calga in the southern end of the eradication zones. Affected beekeepers will be contacted to confirm details of their hives and discuss disposal and reimbursement options.
A reimbursement program made available to those affected by eradication has previously been criticised as having too much "red tape" by Hunter beekeepers.
Two new infected premises detected on Friday, including one in Mayfield, takes the total 99. According to the government, all confirmed cases either have clear links to existing cases or are geographically related.
However, Dr Kumar said for eradication to occur it is critical to look "beyond just the known infected sites".
"Our extensive surveillance and awareness of the natural spread pattern of the Varroa mite provides the basis for determining the eradication zones, marking a 10km radius around all infected sites, in order to reduce the potential for further natural spread."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017.
