Advertisement
COACH Chloe Mullaney is confident that blue-chip import Nicole Munger will extend her stay with the Newcastle Falcons - that's if an WNBL club doesn't snap up the hired gun first.
Munger could not have done much more as the Falcons' NBL 1 East title push came to an end after a heart-breaking 78-75 loss to Manly in a thrilling elimination play-off at Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
The University of Michigan graduate carried the Falcons on her broad shoulders, knocking down a game-high 32 points to go with 16 rebounds and seven assists.
If it wasn't for the amazing return of Opals legend Lauren Jackson, who dominated the league with 33 points and 12 rebounds a game, Munger would be vying for the competitions' most valuable player.
"Nicole was phenomenal," Mullaney said. "She is really passionate and beats herself up but she could not have done any more. She is keen to come back and hopefully we can make that happen."
Apart from Munger, Emily Foy - fresh from leading NSW to the Australia Schools championships - lit it up with 17 points and was strong defensively
Livewire guards Megan Johnson and Kate Kingham each had 10 points.
The Falcons missed the inside and outside contribution of Chrya Evans, who left a fortnight ago for the University of Michigan averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds.
In the end, it was turnovers and the brilliance of Manly hot hand Alex Delaney, which proved the difference.
"We finished with 21 turnovers and they had 14," Mullaney said.
"You can't win a game with 21 turnovers and a lot of them were unforced. We stepped out of court ... things like that."
Delaney led the Sea Eagles with 27 points, from 10 of 19 shooting.
Kimberley Hodge had 17 points and Zoe Miller dropped 11.
"Alex Delaney can shoot the ball and she can get to the basket," Mullabey said. "She was outstanding.
"I thought Emily Foy did a great job on Kim Hodge. She scored her points when we switched. The girls did well. Just bits of our defence broke down at times."
Manly, who finished the regular season in sixth spot, will now take on Norths for a place in the final.
The Falcons rallied from 10 points down in the final quarter but finished just short in a frenetic final minute.
Advertisement
Down 63-53, Munger made a four-point play and then scored seven straight points to put the home side in front 71-70.
Foy hit two pairs of free throws to put the Falcons up 75-72 with 42 seconds remaining.
Enter Manly guard Miller. She hit a three-pointer to level at 75-each and then drove to the basket to give the visitors the lead.
Munger had a chance to win it on the hooter but her long-range effort ironed out.
Foy, Kingham, Jessica Relf, Keely McLean and Elise St John backed up to lead the Falcons women's youth team to a commanding win over Norths.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.