The federal Opposition is ramping up pressure on the government to guarantee that it will honour a commitment to invest $100 million help create a hydrogen hub at the Port of Newcastle.
The funding was announced in the Coalition's March budget, however, Labor has refused to confirm if it will support the project.
Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brien, who will visit the Port of Newcastle on Monday, said the Hunter was perfectly positioned to become a booming hydrogen production and export hub.
"Labor makes grand gestures on clean energy, but its words will prove hollow if the Hunter's hydrogen future is ripped out from underneath local workers and industry," he said.
"I call on the Albanese Government to stop playing politics and honour the $100 million investment."
Former Port of Newcastle special projects director Ross Cadell, who is now a National Party senator, said the funding commitment was critical to secure Hunter jobs and support the broader economy.
"During my time at the port the local Labor members were supportive of both the hydrogen project and the container terminal. I hope that support is still strong and they pick up the phone to the prime minister and tell him it has to stay"," he said.
"The new government can't be in partnership with the Greens in cancelling our industries of today whilst also deciding to cancel the Hunter's opportunities of tomorrow."
The $100 million commitment was later strengthened with an $82 million in investment in two additional hydrogen projects.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
