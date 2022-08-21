Central Coast bus driver charged over pedestrian fatal

A BUS driver will face court next month after he was charged over a fatal pedestrian crash at Bateau Bay on Friday.
Police said emergency services were called to Bay Village Road at Bateau Bay about 9.30am after reports a female pedestrian had been struck by a bus heading west.
The woman, 46, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the bus - a 64-year-old man - and his passengers were not injured.
The bus driver was taken to Gosford Hospital for mandatory testing, while Tuggerah Lakes police established a crime scene.
The Crash Investigation Unit launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fatal pedestrian crash and after he was released from hospital, the bus driver was arrested and taken to Gosford police station where he was charged with negligent driving occasioning death. The charge carries a maximum of 18 months in jail.
He was granted police bail to appear in Wyong Local Court on September 7.
Police say a report into the woman's death will be prepared for the NSW Coroner.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
