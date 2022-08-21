Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cessnock jail death: inquest to explore inmate's fentanyl overdose

Updated August 21 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortland Correctional Centre at Cessnock.

A CORONIAL inquest into the death of an inmate at Cessnock jail in 2020 will explore how the 34-year-old ingested powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in the hours before he died.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.