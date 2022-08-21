Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett eyes another Midway with Scorched Land

Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett is eyeing another Midway Handicap at Randwick with Scorched Land in two weeks after the five-year-old gave him a first win in the weekly races on Saturday.
Scorched Land, a $7 chance, travelled three wide with cover near the rear of the field under Tom Sherry before trailing favourite Bazooka into contention late in the 1600m benchmark 72 handicap.
Advertisement
The pair kicked clear of the field before Scorched Land took over in the final 100m for an almost two-length win.
With a benchmark of 59 before the race, Scorched Land was stepping up to a city Saturday race for the first time. The gelding had finished top four in his previous four starts, including a second in the Wingham Cup and a win at Dubbo.
At his past three starts, Scorched Land had lugged 61.5 kilograms. Carting just 54kg on Saturday, Scorched Land's fitness proved crucial at the finish.
Howlett was thrilled with the effort.
"He had good, strong country form and had he carried a lot of weight, so it's hard to to weigh it up, but he did well," Howlett said of his thoughts pre-race.
"That's probably how he races best, a race like that, come with one good run.
"There's another Midway in a fortnight at 1800 I think, a 72, a similar race, so that's probably the plan for him."
Howlett trains at his own property but has taken his team to Newcastle Racecourse for fast work, instead of Muswellbrook, since June last year after a frightening horse truck accident which claimed the life of an unraced Lonhro colt. The trainer, who was driving and escaped serious injuries, was trying to access the New England Highway at the time to make the trip to Muswellbrook.
The move to Newcastle made Howlett's team eligible for the $100,000 Saturday Midway races, which are available to city and provincial stables that meet a points system criteria designed to cut out the top trainers.
It was a first Midway success for Howlett, who had his first runner in the race when Toto competed on July 16.
Scorched Land took his prizemoney to $154,035 with the $46,400 cheque. It was his sixth victory in 30 starts.
"I train on a property and you put them in a day yard and things like that, and I think that helps a lot," Howlett said of Scorched Land's run of form.
"Not stuck in a box all the time, I think that suits a lot of horses.
"He's out in a day yard now. They get a good pick of grass, bit of sun on their back.
"He's always been handy enough. He's matured up now and he's doing well."
Howlett heads to Rosehill next Saturday with Two Big Fari.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.