Newcastle trainer Todd Howlett eyes another Midway with Scorched Land

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 21 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
RED-HOT: Scorched Land, with Tom Sherry aboard, surges to victory at Randwick on Saturday. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Lower Belford trainer Todd Howlett is eyeing another Midway Handicap at Randwick with Scorched Land in two weeks after the five-year-old gave him a first win in the weekly races on Saturday.

