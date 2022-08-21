Locals qualify for Million Dollar Chase semi-finals

Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay and Fern Bay's Ron Asquith secured Million Dollar Chase semi-final runners when Fantastic Raven and Scramjet finished one-two in the regional final (515m) at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Second in her heat, Fantastic Raven started a $1.95 favourite to bounce back in the decider and she speared to the lead from box six on the way to a winning time of 29.52 seconds.
Asquith hoped Scramjet, a $14 chance starting in box eight, could get carted into the race by Fantastic Raven and that's exactly how it played out. She started well to race outside the favourite early, then just in behind, finishing second by 1.75 lengths.
Affair Bit, for Grant Dunphy, was third to also make the semi-finals at Wentworth Park. First reserve after finishing fifth in his heat, Affair Bit started from box one when Space Girl was scratched.
They joined Abermain trainer Harry Sarkis' One Smart One in the semi-finals.
He qualified with third place in the Gosford regional decider last Tuesday.
Fat Boy's Dream later gave Mackay a double at the Gardens meeting, winning a 400m 5th grade in 22.54.
Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson had a double on the night, winning with Ichabod Mudd at Wentworth Park and Brandy Brockie at The Gardens.
Maitland will hold the last of the regional series in the Million Dollar Chase, with 450m heats on August 29 and final on September 5.
Maitland host a 10-race meeting on Monday night starting at 6.49pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
