Michael Formosa does it again at Menangle as Heavenly Holly breaks duck

Michael Formosa will look to the Breeders Challenge with Heavenly Holly after the mare made it back-to-back breakthroughs at Menangle for the Ellalong trainer-driver on Saturday night.
Formosa steered Ultimate Force to a first Menangle win last week and Heavenly Holly was a $2.30 favourite to do the same this week.
However, a blistering pace up front in the last event on Saturday night had the four-year-old well off the pace and second last approaching the home turn.
Formosa took Heavenly Holly down the outside and she made a sustained sprint in the straight to win by a neck in a blanket finish, clocking a career-best 1:51:9 mile.
It was a first Menangle win for Heavenly Holly, which has raced at the track in eight of her past nine starts. They included a narrow second at group 3 level last month.
"It was a bit worrying in the run, I was so far back," Formosa said.
"They usually slow up in front when they go that hard but sometimes it's not easy to catch them.
"She's been going good the last five starts, she's had two seconds and two fourths. She can go in that same grade again, so we'll give her another run down there in a couple of weeks probably."
Beyond that, Formosa was eyeing the 4YO Breeders Challenge series.
The victory at Menangle came after a driving treble for Formosa at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night. Formosa guided $15 chance Nasholi (Peter Neilson), favourite Beersinmypocket (Ray Harkness) and $26 comeback star Bright Energy (Darren Elder) to victories.
"[Bright Energy] has had a bit of trouble scoring up in the past and he still didn't score up properly," he said.
"He blew the start again but once he got going again, he got a nice run into it.
"He's a nice horse and not very old, so he's one them that even against the better ones, with the right runs, he's still at that level.
"Beersinmypocket is a good horse as well so hopefully Ray can hold him together and see how he goes."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
