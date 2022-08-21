Freedman-trained double at Newcastle full of potential

Will Freedman will look to an Oaks path for Pavitra and city grade for Ang Pow after the pair gave him and his father, Richard, a double at Newcastle on Saturday.
The training partnership claimed the first, an 1860m maiden plate, with American Pharoah filly Pavitra before jockey Keegan Latham also drove Ang Pow to victory in the benchmark 68 handicap (1250m).
Three-year-old Pavitra, having her third start, led throughout and kicked clear for a three-length win.
"I think the most promising of them is Pavitra," Will said. "Even though it might of been a somewhat modest field, to beat older horses over 1860 so commandingly, it was pleasing.
"It was pretty big litmus test for her. If she didn't handle the 1860, we'd probably look at spelling her for the spring. Now she's won over that and it looks she might get even further, we might give her a small freshen up and look at the three-year-old staying races over the spring."
Four-year-old Ang Pow, $2.05 favourite, resumed after throat surgery to score his third win in five starts. He missed the start but quickly raced to sit outside the leader before fighting late for a 1.22 length victory.
"The 1250 was always a query first-up, even after two solid trials, and there was some drama at the start," Freedman said.
"It was a big first-up effort and we'll give him plenty of time to get over it, but it looks like he's progressing and he'll go to metropolitan grade now."
Freedman's uncle, Michael, also trained a winner on the program when Prize Draw took out the 1400m maiden handicap.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
