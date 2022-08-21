It's been the most publicised bathroom in Australia over the past week and now it's got a gold plaque to match.
That's right, take a look at Newcastle's newest "attraction", the "Kalyn Ponga, Kurt Mann Memorial Toilet" at Hotel Delany.
Ponga and Mann attracted headlines all over Australia last week when footage emerged of a security guard asking them to leave the loo at the "Del".
Ponga's father Andre said the Knights duo were in the stall together because of illness and "his mate went in to help him".
Former Newcastle comedian Steve Philp returned to his hometown on Saturday night to visit the "famous cubicle".
He wrote on social media that "old mate at Mr Minit" thought it was "hilarious" and that he got the plaque made for $52.30.
"Not sure if I got ripped off but I took it," he laughed.
Not surprisingly, the plaque has attracted plenty of attention online, with some social media users saying it should be sent straight to the NRL Hall of Fame, while others called for it to be hung in the Louvre.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
