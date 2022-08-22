TORONTO teenager Jake Riley plans to use a resounding win in the prestigious WE Alexander Open at Waratah as a springboard for a big summer culminating in the major amateur events in Australia.
Riley fired rounds of 69,68 at Waratah last weekend to finish five-under and blow the field away. The 17-year-old was the only player to break par.
Newcastle District champion Oscar Gilson (72,71) was six shots back in second. Two-time defending champion Luke Ferrier was three shots adrift in third.
"Oscar had me a bit worried through nine holes on Sunday," Riley said. "I was even and Oscar was two under. I was only up by a stroke and wasn't holing many putts. He was holing a few."
However, Riley got hot with birdies at 11 and 12 to open a gap and then iced the win with another birdie at 17.
"I played some good iron shots and managed my game well," Riley said. "I got up and down a few times. When I did get it off the tee, I took advantage and hit a couple close. Everything was pretty solid.
"It's a prestigious tournament and I was stoked to win it. There are some big names on the honour board. [Toronto professional] Nathan Green has won it four times. I hope I can catch him."
Next for Riley, who plays off plus-five, is the Adidas Junior Super 6 Tour Final at Kingston Heath on September 12.
"It is good to get some competition golf going again," Riley said. "It has been difficult even to practise properly with all the wet weather we have had."
Riley won the Super 6 event at Elanora Golf Club in March to automatically qualify for the final.
"At the end of September is the Jack Newton international at Cypress Lakes, which I am really looking forward to," Riley said.
The junior features in September are a warm-up for the major amateur events in January - Masters of the Amateurs, Australian Amateur, NSW Amateur and Avondale Medal.
''Hopefully I do well and get into the NSW junior team and then the High Performance squad."
** Macquarie College's Harry Atkinson finsihed tied for seventh at the School Sport Australian stroke championships at Lonsdale Links in Melbourne on Monday.
Battling tough conditions, Atkinson had rounds of 73-77 to finished at 10 over.
Ella Scaysbrook, also from Macquarie College, had rounds of 82,83 to be tied for 21st in the girls event.
Both are part of the NSW Schools side will play matchplay against teams from each state over the next four days.
** Charlestown professional Jake Higgingbottom had rounds of 69,68,77,68 to be tied for 51st in the International Series Korea at the Skyhill Country Club on Sunday.
