Put success in succession Advertising Feature

WEALTH OF KNOWLEDGE: Burgess Thomson are located in brand new offices at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle. For more information call (02) 4929 5602 or visit www.burgessthomson.com.au.

Family wealth and business succession are important topics for high net worth individuals who need to make sure that their assets are protected and that the family legacy continues.

The best way to preserve family wealth and to protect your family's financial future is to plan ahead.



Specialist family wealth lawyers like Burgess Thomson can assist across a number of areas including estate planning, asset protection, tax minimisation, and much more.

Family Wealth Succession

Formulating and implementing a plan early is the best way to allow asset and wealth protection to occur according to your wishes.



"Whilst protecting your assets after your death is of importance, it is also key to ensure assets are adequately protected during your lifetime," James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson, said.



"Burgess Thomson are able to assist with asset protection strategies, advice and support regarding business structure and advice on superannuation law including implementation of self-managed superannuation funds.



"We can advise you of the benefits and risks of varying options, helping you to make an informed decision that best meets your unique needs and circumstance."



Burgess Thomson can also assist with the preparation of wills, testamentary trusts, powers of attorney and appointments of enduring guardian catering for your unique situation.

Their expertise will ensure your family's wealth is protected and preserved.



Business Succession

Business succession planning can be complex and unique in each situation, particularly when considering who may be suitable to take over the business.



Data shows that over 65% of family businesses fail when passed onto the second generation.



This can be avoided through the implementation of an effective business succession process.



"Business succession planning supports family businesses allowing business owners to retire or to rest easy knowing that the business is protected in the worst-case event of their death or incapacity," James said.



"Burgess Thomson are well equipped to assist individuals, their businesses and their families to arrange a unique Business Succession Plan that caters to the business and people involved."

One of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms, Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Wills and Testamentary Trusts

Appointment of Enduring Guardian and Power of Attorney documents

Shareholder Agreements

Buy/Sell Agreements

Advice and support on business structuring

Company Power of Attorney

Asset protection

Personal estate planning

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.