Tyrrell's, De Iuliis and Brokenwood lead awards charge at the 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show

By John Lewis
August 24 2022 - 12:00am
GOOD SHOW: The trophy-winners at last week's 50th anniversary 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show. Picture: Elfes Images.

TYRRELL'S and De Iuliis grabbed the champion white and red titles in last week's 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show, but Brokenwood was also on the money with major trophy and gold medal awards.

