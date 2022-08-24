Available at brokenwood.com.au and the Pokolbin winery is the $28 Brokenwood 2022 Hunter Valley Semillon, which took the Marshall-Flannery Trophy for best current-vintage semillon. The Ed Jouault Trophy for best one-year-old dry semillon was won by the Brokenwood 2021 Oakey Creek Vineyard Semillon, which won't be released until 2026. Senior winemaker Stuart Hordern said it was third consecutive year that Brokenwood had scored the best current vintage semillon title and the second consecutive year it had won best one-year old semillon. Brokenwood had double success in the 2019 and older shiraz class with gold medals going to the currently available $140 2019 Verona Vineyard Shiraz and $50 2019 Hunter Valley Shiraz.