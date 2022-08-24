TYRRELL'S and De Iuliis grabbed the champion white and red titles in last week's 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show, but Brokenwood was also on the money with major trophy and gold medal awards.
Tyrrell's wines collected nine gold medals with the 2013 Belford Semillon gaining the Petrie-Drinan Trophy for the best white wine of the show, the Maurice O'Shea Trophy for the best semillon, the Len Evans Trophy for the best single-vineyard wine and the McGuigan Family Trophy for the best two-year-old and older semillon.
Advertisement
The Tyrrell's 2006 Vat 1 Semillon claimed the Graham Gregory Trophy best museum white and the 2006, 2013, and 2021 Vat 1s won the Iain Riggs Wine of Provenance Trophy. None of the wines are currently available, but the four-trophy 2013 Belford Semillon can be bought pre-release on tyrrells.com.au for $100 a bottle for delivery in November.
Among the brand's eight gold medals, the Brokenwood 2014 Verona Vineyard Shiraz won the John Lewis Newcastle Herald Trophy for best museum red wine and is available to wine club members at $200, as is the 2014 Graveyard Vineyard Shiraz (a museum red class gold medallist) for $400.
Available at brokenwood.com.au and the Pokolbin winery is the $28 Brokenwood 2022 Hunter Valley Semillon, which took the Marshall-Flannery Trophy for best current-vintage semillon. The Ed Jouault Trophy for best one-year-old dry semillon was won by the Brokenwood 2021 Oakey Creek Vineyard Semillon, which won't be released until 2026. Senior winemaker Stuart Hordern said it was third consecutive year that Brokenwood had scored the best current vintage semillon title and the second consecutive year it had won best one-year old semillon. Brokenwood had double success in the 2019 and older shiraz class with gold medals going to the currently available $140 2019 Verona Vineyard Shiraz and $50 2019 Hunter Valley Shiraz.
The Doug Galbraith Memorial Trophy for the best off-dry or sweet wine was claimed by the Margan 2016 Botrytis Semillon and sells for $50 a 375ml bottle at the Broke cellar door and on margan.com.au. Also available is the $50 Margan 2019 White Label Fordwich Hill Shiraz, winner of the Drayton Family Trophy for best single-vineyard red wine and a gold medal winner in the 2019 and older shiraz class.
The best other white varietals trophy and gold-medal winning Bimbadgen 2022 Growers Vermentino can be bought for $28 at bimbadgen.com.au and the Pokolbin cellar door. Available in limited quantities at $65 is the Bimbadgen 2020 Signature Semillon (2022 semillon gold) and the $28 Bimbadgen 2022 Growers Tempranillo Rosé (any vintage rosé gold).
Among its four trophies, the De Iuliis family wine company took the Doug Seabrook Trophy for the best red wine of the show, the Hector Tulloch Trophy for the best shiraz and the James Busby Trophy for best mature three-year-old and older shiraz with the De Iuliis 2019 Limited-Release Shiraz.
It won't be available for some years yet, but the best other red trophy-winning De Iuliis Wines 2019 LDR Vineyard Shiraz-Touriga can be bought at the Pokolbin winery and dewine.com.au.
A Mike De Iuliis crafted blend of shiraz and the Portuguese-origin touriga nacional grape, it sells for $40 bottle.
The Jay Tulloch Trophy and the top gold in the any vintage verdelho class was given to the Tempus Two 2022 Copper Verdelho and it's available exclusively for $30 at Tempus Two cellar door at Roche Estate in Pokolbin. Along with the McGuigan and Nepenthe brands, Tempus Two is an arm of the ASX-listed Australian Vintage Limited.
The Drayton's Non-Vintage Heritage Vines Liqueur Verdelho won the Trevor Drayton Memorial Trophy for the best any-vintage fortified or vermouth and sells for $90 at the Pokolbin cellar door and draytonswines.com.au.
The best rosé trophy went to the Gartelmann 2022 Veronica Rosé, which can be bought for $23 at the Lovedale cellar door and gartelmann.com.au. Named after owner Jorg Gartelmann's grand-daughter, the wine is made from shiraz.
The prized Sweetwater vineyard in Sweetwater Road, Rothbury, part of the wine empire of developer Sam Arnaout and his wife Christie, scored gold medals with its currently unreleased 2021 shiraz and the $90-a-bottle Sweetwater Estate 2014 Shiraz.
Crafted by Bryan Currie as senior winemaker-general manager for Sweetwater and the Hungerford Hill and Dalwood Estate brands, it's available at the Hungerford Hill cellar door in Pokolbin, and is featured on the adjoining Muse Restaurant's wine list.
Andrew Thomas claimed 2019 and older shiraz class gold with the Thomas 2019 Elenay Shiraz, which sells for $55 at thomaswines.com.au and the Pokolbin cellar door. He also won 2021 class gold medals with his 2021 Synergy Shiraz and 2021 Elenay Shiraz reds due to be released next May.
A gold medal in the 2022 semillon class was awarded to the J Y Tulloch 2022 Limited Release Julia Semillon, which sells for $32 at the Pokolbin cellar door and tullochwines.com.
Advertisement
Sourced from the JYT home block vineyard, it is named in honour of Jay Tulloch's wife Julia.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.