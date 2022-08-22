Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of sport in Newcastle on August 20-21, 2022

There was plenty of hype surrounding a new-look Newcastle Knights NRLW team leading into their season-opener at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, and they did not disappoint.
A gritty, tenacious, skilful and passionate performance inspired the club's first ever win in NRLW and gave Knights fans something to get excited about.
A breathe of fresh air after a week the club would probably like to forget.
Fresh from collecting a Commonwealth Games gold medal with the Australian rugby sevens side in Birmingham last month, teenage sensation Jesse Southwell starred on NRLW debut.
They hit the road to play the Titans this weekend before returning home to host the Eels.
The Knights NRLW victory came after Newcastle's men's side was over-run by Canberra.
University of Newcastle secured passage to their first grand final in Newcastle championship netball with a four-goal win over minor premiers Souths in a see-sawing semi-final at National Park on Saturday.
They will have the weekend off now as Souths battle a firing West Leagues Balance in the do-or-die preliminary final.
West won the last three grand finals in Newcastle's top division of netball. Finals have not been held for the past two years due to COVID.
The Newcastle Falcons men's and women's NBL1 East seasons ended over the weekend when they both went down in the play-offs at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
The men lost 96-78 to a sweet-shooting Sutherland while the women bowed out in a heart-breaking 78-73 defeat at the hands of Manly.
Lambton Jaffas became the fourth ladder leaders in four weeks as Newcastle Olympic toppled Maitland 2-1 on Sunday to keep themselves in fifth spot and play another major role in the NPLM Northern NSW premiership race.
The victory ensured Olympic stayed equal with Valentine, on 31 points but ahead on goals, in fifth after the Phoenix defeated a 10-man Charlestown 4-0 at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
In NPLW NNSW, Maitland coach David Walker conceded the Magpies' finals hopes appeared over after a 6-0 rout at the hands of sixth-placed Adamstown left the fifth-placed side four points adrift of the top four.
Competition leaders Warners Bay stayed three points clear of Broadmeadow in second with two games each to play in the race for the premiership.
Also on the soccer front, Adamstown Rosebud junior and Matildas midfielder Clare Wheeler signed with Everton FC in English Women's Super League over the weekend.
In a thrilling first weekend of finals, Souths' season was been brought to an end while a "relieved" Harry Siejka can now rejoin Cessnock for the rest of their campaign.
Leaders Norths remain in the box seat to clinch the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership despite Gosford drawing closer on the competition ladder.
Newcastle City completed an unbeaten run in Black Diamond AFL Women's to claim the minor premiership. Finals kick off this weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
