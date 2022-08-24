Father's Day is just around the corner - Sunday, September 4 - and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the foodie father in your life. Here are some suggestions.
Twine Restaurant, Pokolbin: Buffet lunch from noon featuring seafood, low and slow cooked meats, salads, vegetables and desserts. There will be also be live music and lawn games. Tickets $89 per person; children 3-10 years $35. Book at twinerestaurant.com.au.
The Kingfish, Honeysuckle: Father's Day Seafood Platter, available 11am to 9.30pm, September 3 and 4, dine in or take away. Book online at thekingfish.com.au.
Newy Fried Chicken, Islington: Father's Day Feast, 2.30pm to 4pm, unlimited food and drinks. Tickets at newyfriedchicken.com.au.
Binnie Beef Warehouse, Newcastle: 50 per cent off wagyu briskets; 35 per cent off Build Your Own Wagyu Gift Pack (binniebeef.com.au).
Cellarbrations Valentine: Pre-made gift packs for dad, or you can ask staff to help with a custom-made hamper.
Pippis at the Point, Speers Point: Father's Day Specials Board, including a huge tomahawk steak.
The Little French Cafe, Broadmeadow: Father's Day Pie and Pastry Box, $69. Phone 0455 196 070 to book. Pick up at cafe on September 4 (or September 3 afternoon by arrangement).
Full Throttle BBQ, Beresfield: Father's Day Feast Packs, Half Throttle Box $90; Full Throttle Box $150. Pre-orders close 9am on Tuesday, August 29. Order online at ftbbq.com.au for collection on September 1 to 3. All packs require reheating (in a pot of simmering water for 10 to 15 minutes).
The Point Restaurant, Soldiers Point: Free beer for dad with a meal purchase (new Italian menu).
Club Lemon Tree: Father's Day Big Breakfast, 8am to 11am, book by phoning 4982 4800. Dads receive a complimentary drink and a ticket in the draw to win one of five $25 bar vouchers.
Smokin Hot 'N Saucy: All You Can Eat BBQ on September 3 at The Lot in Islington; September 4 at Broke. Book at eventbrite.com.au.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, Heatherbrae: Visit from 10am to 2pm for live music from the Australian Army Band, food from Crafty Pit BBQ, a plant stall, and a stroll through the 25 themed gardens. Picnics welcome, plus Kookaburra Cafe will be open. Entry is $5 per person.
Babylon Newcastle: North American Whiskey/Bourbon Masterclass at 3pm. Ticket includes a take-home bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, light snacks and six tastings. Book at babylonnewcastle.com.au.
The Shortland Hotel: Father's Day Lunch, 11.30am to 3pm, plus courtesy bus to the Knights last home game. Book at shortlandhotel.com.au or by phoning 4951 1844.
Lone Star Rib House & Brews, Kotara and Glendale: Book for lunch or dinner and receive a complimentary beer mug for dad to take home.
Bluey's Smokehouse, Cardiff RSL Club: Father's Day Platter for dine in or take away (pulled pork, smoked beef cheek, Texan sausages, Southern fried chicken drumsticks, and sides). $85 for members, $90 for guests. Book by September 1 by phoning 0413 095 818.
Eastern Tiger Restaurant Cardiff RSL Club: Special Father's Day seafood buffet menu (lunch 11am to 1pm and 1.15pm to 3.15pm; dinner 5.30pm to 9pm).
Lambton Park Hotel: Lunch from 11.30pm with $49 ultimate meat platters; or a $99 take-home Dad Approved Hamper. Phone 4956 1376.
The Exchange Hotel, Hamilton: Hops For Pops, a free schooner for dad with any main meal, plus $15 pizzas, $15 beer jugs and sport on the big screen all day.
More suggestions to come in next week's column.
Japanese Home Cooking is the latest book by international best-selling author Maori Murota (Tokyo Cult Recipes). You will learn how to cook authentic Japanese food from scratch at home, with step-by-step recipes for traditional classics like ramen noodles, broth, sushi rice or homemade tofu as well as recipes for more contemporary fusion dishes.
Murota takes you to the heart of today's Japanese family home cooking, sharing the recipes she learned while she watched her mother and grandmother cook.
Japanese Home Cooking is out now through Murdoch Books, RRP $49.99. To enter, send the words "Japanese Home Cooking" with your name, address and number to freelunch@newcastleherald.com.au. Entries close on Monday at 9am.
Coyotes Cantina & Bar is coming to The Royal Oak Hotel in Cessnock. It's a summer pop-up restaurant serving Mexican street food and margaritas, and will be located in the outdoor bar area. A grand opening party is being held on October 1, tickets at royaloakhotelcessnock.com.
I was thrilled to see Burraduc Buffalo Dairy recognised at this year's delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards - the Bungwahl farm won a national award in the "From The Dairy" category.
Farm owner Elena Swegen told me about Burraduc's "full circle" farming model back in 2017, based on "soils and pasture, water buffalo breeding and genetics, buffalo milk harvesting and animal training, innovative mother with calf dairy concept and the old tradition of South Italian hand craft of buffalo cheese".
"When we first came to The Great Lakes in search of suitable rural land for our buffalo dairy, there was very little on offer in regards to local produce - we couldn't find any interesting organic locally grown food, except of course the amazingly fresh seafood and some nice local wine," she said.
"The challenges of organic farming and producing food ethically are many and varied and the work is physically hard.
"There is a weight of enormous responsibility on the farmer for the wellbeing of both production animals and wildlife, and the environment. However, being able to produce food of superior quality and nutritional value, appreciated by many customers, is deeply satisfying."
Also, the Central Coast was named this year's "Outstanding Region" at the awards for establishing itself "as an outstanding culinary destination".
"In a relatively short period of time since bringing the function of tourism marketing and management in-house in July 2020, Central Coast Council has developed a powerful Destination Central Coast brand that has united our industry, elevated our tourism offering and is turning heads," Destination Central Coast and council director Melanie Smith said.
"From research we knew that food and gourmet experiences was the second biggest reason for travel and yet the traveller perception for the Central Coast was that our food and wine offerings were 'stuck in the 70s', with 0 per cent of survey respondents believing they could have a quality food experience in region.
"We knew this wasn't a true reflection of the Central Coast industry ... so the team have worked to tell the Central Coast foodie story better and this award is recognition of their success."
You can learn more about the Central Coast's unique makers, creators, producers and innovators at lovecentralcoast.com.
