Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

The political messaging for renewable electricity has to recognise the technical challenges and the hundreds of billions of dollars that will be needed to push towards zero net emissions in Australia

By Editorial
August 22 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decarbonising means rebuilding.

WHILE the enormous financial cost of turning green dreams into engineered reality has presumably been apparent to at least some in the electricity industry, the enormity of the exercise - and some of the more difficult technical issues to be solved in the push to decarbonise - are only now, it seems, coming to the surface.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.