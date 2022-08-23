A surfboard with images of a turtle, dolphin and manta ray carries a message that is aimed to roll on like the waves.
The same images are part of a tattoo that Danny Flaus has in memory of his son, Brady.
"We are Worimi people and Brady loved the water, so we have used images of a turtle, dolphin and manta ray," Danny said.
On the other side of the board are the words: "It ain't weak to speak".
Danny and Jacqueline Flaus and their family and friends will take part in "Walk With Us" on Friday, September 9.
The walk, which goes from Dixon Park to Merewether Baths and back, is held by Lifeline on World Suicide Prevention Day.
The East Maitland couple lost their 14-year-old son Brady to suicide in 2018. Family and friends have walked in previous events, wearing Team Brady shirts.
The walk is back after two years to provide an opportunity for people to come together, remember loved ones lost to suicide and show support for action to prevent suicide. It didn't go ahead in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Danny arranged for the surfboard to be created in Brady's honour. Donated by Jamie Carr from JCD Surfboards at Wickham, it will be raffled to raise funds for Lifeline Hunter's suicide prevention services.
Lifeline Hunter community development manager Pat Calabria said the walks are a powerful way to reflect and create a sense of connection through lived experiences relating to suicide or suicide attempts.
He said the event raises awareness about suicide and ways we can all help with suicide prevention in our community.
"We walk at dawn to symbolise bringing conversations around suicide out of the shadows to break down the stigma that surrounds suicide," Pat said.
"By coming together as a community, we can learn from other people's experiences and be inspired by others' actions," he said.
"We can support people impacted by suicide or suicide attempts."
He said Lifeline is receiving record calls to its 13 11 14 service, as people deal with the impacts of the pandemic, financial stress and other trauma.
"Our message on the day, and every day, is that Lifeline is here to listen to people in times of crisis and to offer hope."
Danny said he and his family are looking forward to the walk.
"We are itching to walk again to remember Brady and connect with and support others who have lost someone to suicide," he said.
"We want to remind people who may be struggling that they are not alone - there are people to listen, to have a yarn with.
"I hope the person who wins the surfboard takes it into the water, taking Brady with them into a place he loved."
The free event starts at 6.30am.
People can register and buy raffle tickets on the Lifeline Hunter website - hunter.lifeline.org.au.
If this story raises issues for you, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 13 Yarn on 13 92 76.
