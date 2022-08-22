A Lake Macquarie man facing more than 20 charges - ranging from break and enter to allegedly injuring police and leading officers on two pursuits within 24 hours - has claimed his situation with the justice system has been "corrupt", in a sensational outburst in court.
Christopher John Totten will face a hearing next year after pleading not guilty to a raft of counts.
Mr Totten was due to face a hearing in Belmont Local Court on Monday, but the court heard there was a delay in obtaining a DNA sample.
Magistrate Mick Morahan told Mr Totten's solicitor he was willing to consider the 12 months the 36-year-old had spent in custody since his arrest as "time served" if the matter progressed on Monday, but Mr Totten elected to wait for a hearing date.
"That judge, I've faced him before," Mr Totten called out as Corrective Services NSW officers led him from the courtroom.
"It's corrupt, I shouldn't even be facing him."
Mr Totten is accused of two break and enters in June 2021, during which he allegedly stole electronic items and wallets.
He also allegedly tried to use stolen bank cards to buy goods at multiple news agencies in the Warners Bay and Swansea areas.
On the afternoon of July 27, 2021, the disqualified driver allegedly fled police in a stolen black Volkswagon Amarok, leading them on a pursuit at Windale and injuring a male senior constable who was trying to arrest him.
The following morning at Little Pelican, he allegedly led police on another pursuit in the stolen vehicle, injuring a second officer in the line of duty.
Mr Totten remains in custody and will face a hearing at Belmont Local Court on January 13.
