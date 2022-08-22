Newcastle police are investigating a ram raid at a furniture, home-ware and electronics store in the Kotara shopping precinct.
Thieves targeted the Domayne premises on Bradford Close in the early hours of Monday.
Police said a Toyota SUV, allegedly stolen from a home on Bridges Road at New Lambton on Sunday night, was used in the ram raid at the business' loading dock about 4.45am.
Two men could be seen on CCTV footage exiting the vehicle and allegedly trying to access two cash registers.
The pair then returned to the Toyota and allegedly attempted to ram the front glass sliding doors of the business. When the vehicle became stuck, they fled the scene on foot empty-handed.
Police are searching for the two men believed to be involved.
