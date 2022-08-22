Advertisement
Mariah Williams has played juniors, schoolgirls, first-grade grand finals, under-18 state titles and national age championships at Newcastle throughout her career.
Now the Hockeyroos striker gets a chance to play an international on home turf.
The Australian women's team will play Test matches against Germany and China at Newcastle International Hockey Centre next year.
Williams welcomed Monday's announcement as she landed in the country fresh from back-to-back hockey medals at the Commonwealth Games (silver) and World Cup (bronze).
"To be able to come back and play a couple of international games here in Newcastle on a bit of home soil is something that I'm looking forward to," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
Williams, a Souths player and Hunter Sports High School graduate whose parents live at Teralba, recently marked her 100th appearance for the Hockeyroos.
The Newcastle fixtures, part of Pro League for 2023, have been allocated to the venue following the recent completion of multimillion-dollar renovations.
"It's good for the Newcastle hockey community," Williams said.
"They work so hard and having such a great facility they've just built. It's a bit different for Newcastle as well, there's so many hockey tournaments here but not internationals.
"That was the next step and here we are with that next step."
Final details haven't been revealed, however, the Pro League website shows Australia, Germany and China drawn for a tri-series, featuring six games, from February 10 to 15.
It will be the second time the Hockeyroos have played in Newcastle, following a one-off Test against Germany in 1997. Australia won Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000.
Newcastle has also been awarded next year's Hockey Australia under-13 carnival.
