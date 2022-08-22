Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australia to play women's Test matches at Newcastle International Hockey Centre in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:52am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUNTER: Kalindi Commerford playing for the Hockeyroos against Spain in Perth in 2018. Picture: Daniel Carson

The Hockeyroos will play Test matches in Newcastle next year in what marks the team's second visit to the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.