The Hockeyroos will play Test matches in Newcastle next year in what marks the team's second visit to the region.
Australia is poised to line-up against both China and Germany in women's Pro League fixtures at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) in early 2023.
The announcement was made on Monday.
It's been more than two decades since the Hockeyroos played in Newcastle in 1997.
The Hockeyroos, including Souths striker Mariah Williams, are fresh off back-to-back medals at the Commonwealth Games (silver) and World Cup (bronze).
NIHC recently underwent multi-million dollar renovations.
The venue has also been awarded next year's under-13 national championships.
Hockey Australia revealed several events to be held in NSW across 2023 and 2024.
"We look forward to bringing some of our premier international and national events and matches to New South Wales over the next two years," Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said.
"New South Wales has a large and passionate hockey community and there is a strong representation of players in both the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos programs who herald from the state.
"Australian hockey and sports fans have been starved of elite hockey over the past two years, so it is fantastic to confirm our world class national teams will be heading to New South Wales."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
