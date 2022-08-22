Newcastle Herald
Billionaire Crystalbrook Kingsley owner Ghassan Aboud plans new five-star hotel, beach resort projects in Newcastle

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
August 22 2022 - 6:30am
PLANS: Ghassan Aboud with wife Nahed and daughter Joud outside the Kingsley hotel on Monday. Picture: Simone De Peak

The Syrian billionaire who owns the Kingsley hotel says he is looking at opening another five-star hotel in the central business district and a beach resort in Newcastle.

