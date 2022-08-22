Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Plane crash at Warnervale, near Wyong, on Central Coast

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pilot has survived with minor injuries after his plane crashed on the Central Coast.

A 71 year old pilot is "incredibly lucky to walk away" alive after his light plane crashed into trees, flipped and landed on its roof on the Central Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.