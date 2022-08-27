Earp Distilling Co, 41 Darling St, Carrington Opened in December 2019 by Michael and Richard Earp, the stylish Carrington-based bar, distillery and spirit school offers two types of classes. Their one-hour gin-blending class ($99 per person) sees participants choose from over 20 botanicals, which are added to an Earp base spirit and made into two 200ml bottles of bespoke gin to take home. Earp's gin school classes are more in-depth, running for two hours and costing $350 for two people. Choose from over 100 botanicals and create a bespoke gin on a mini still while you sip a G&T, graze on a cheese platter, and learn about gin and distilling. Each pair takes home two 500ml bottles of the gin they made.