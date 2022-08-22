Jets out to get good understanding of each other in camp

KOSTA Grozos is still getting used to the strong midlands accent of English-born Jets teammate Callum Timmins.
The two midfielders are sharing a room at the Pacific Bay Resort in Coffs Harbour, where the Jets are on a five-day training camp.
While the Jets are working extremely hard on the pitch, with double sessions most days, the team building off the field is just as important.
Timmins, who joined the Jets from Perth, is one of ten fresh faces in the squad.
"Cal is definitely hard to understand," Grozos said. "The camp is is about bringing the group together as well as getting the hard work done. It is good to hear the other boys' stories."
Grozos and Timmins are both creative midfielders. Chemistry on and off the pitch is essential.
"It is always good to get the bond right," Grozos said. "That motivates you more on the pitch. I want to push the other boys as much as they want to push me."
One player Grozos knows plenty about is younger brother Peter, who has been called up from the youth team for the camp.
The 19-year-old left winger followed his older sibling through the Western Sydney academy system and is fresh from a strong campaign with the Jets youth side.
"He has been playing well and that is why he got the call up here," Kosta said.
"It is fun but annoying at the same time. We haven't played much together, only a few NPL games for Western Sydney. I wanted to get away from him but he is always following me around, l am like his parent.
"Jokes aside, he is a nippy winger and has a wicked left foot, which is something I don't have."
Kosta Grozos is coming off a breakout A-League season in which he made 20 appearances.
"I just needed a coach who believed in me and gave me a chance," Grozos said. "I know the team didn't do as well as we would have liked. I'm not happy with that but personally it was a good season.
"I know the boss' playing style and know what to expect.
"This season, I need more assists and goals. I didn't score a goal last year and only had one assist. Once I get that first goal, they will start pouring out. I was a striker as a youngster. Scoring comes naturally. I am getting in the right areas, it is just the last piece of the puzzle I need put in."
The Jets finish the camp with a friendly against a Coffs Harbour select side on Thursday night.
"It is another game and we have to get the most out of it," Grozos said.
"If we play our football, I'm sure the goals will flow."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
