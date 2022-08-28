Another quirky one: There are some creative red blends out there, but this one - simply called Red ($35) - is right up there. It's a blend of pinot noir, brachetto and syrah. Brachetto, you ask? "It's an Italian variety from the north west, around Piedmont. It's very aromatic, with rose petal and wild strawberry flavours, and mild spice. It can be served slightly chilled. We sold out of the last vintage in no time and will have the new vintage out shortly."