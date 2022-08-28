Good beer and good stories were made for each other.
Jaz Wearin, a self-confessed "beer girl", has quite a story to tell.
She is the co-founder of Modus Operandi brewpub and Modus beer brand with her husband Grant. They are also the proud owners of Modus Merewether, a state-of-the-art pub that opened its doors and started brewing in Merewether in 2021.
The company, which began in 2014 in Mona Vale and still brews in their brewpub there, also produces the Cerveza beer brand, and the no-alcohol NORT beer brand, which is sold nationally.
In 2018, the year that Jaz and Grant's son was born, she had a craving for a good beer.
"At that stage, I thought, you know what would be great: a great-tasting zero non-alcoholic beer," she says.
"At that time, I had a new baby, and with the new brewery [in Mona Vale], we were in extreme growth. I thought, 'I can't build another brand, I'll just sit on it.'
"And, then COVID happened. And obviously, because we're in alcohol, we could see the sales spike. I could see friends, family, even our own staff, they were definitely overindulging because people were homeschooling, working from home, like the whole future's pretty uncertain, right, so people were reaching for alcohol for something to calm the nerves.
"I went for a walk one morning and I was like, 'This is it, this is the moment, this is when I'm going to bring out a non-alc beer. I've had eight years of experience in brewing, I reckon we can do this'.
"So that was in June 2020. It was on shelves in September 2020. It was the quickest birth I've ever had in my life."
And that's how NORT beer was born.
It was one of the first on the market in Australia, gained national distribution through Dan Murphy's and BWS, and is also available in the drinks aisle in Coles and Woolworths supermarkets.
It is the leading product produced by volume for Modus (which has the capacity to produce 10 million litres a year), and will only get bigger as the market grows. Right now, Modus is awaiting the delivery of a bottling line, to be installed in its Merewether brewery, which will enable it to bring production in-house (rather than contracting).
The no-alcohol beer category has been gaining strength in Europe and the US, and was bound to grow in Australia.
While there were "zero-alcohol" beers on the market, they are not the same no-alcohol.
Again, Wearin tells the story: "When I got pregnant, all I craved was beer, being a beer girl. At the time, there were 'zero beers'.
"Zero beers are literally less that .044 per cent [alcohol]. They mechanically remove the alcohol, it's a big mechanical process, it burns off all the alcohol. Then aroma and flavour are added after, kind of artificially. It is brewed like a beer, but then put through a mechanical process that removes almost all of the alcohol ...
"The only problem with that, it can be a bit of an unauthentic flavour, and you get a bit of a funny mouth feel.
"With non-alcoholic, it is brewed exactly like a normal beer. The process is completely the same. We use the same malts, the same process. It goes into the fermenter, yeast is pitched in, but what it is - it is the yeast that removes the alcohol ...
"It means it's a completely natural process, which means you get all the aroma, flavour and mouth feel. That was something that, when I was pregnant, there wasn't at that time. It was zero-beer.
I just thought, 'Nah, it's just, like, sweet and malty, it's just not scratching my itch'."
Once Wearin got serious and pursued her dream beer, things came together pretty quickly.
"We've got an amazing brewer, Matt Hogan, who was able to absolutely ace the recipe within one batch. And what was really important was to have it, obviously, full flavoured, but also low calorie, because some of the non-alcs are really high, we're talking like 100-120 calories. NORT is 49. Also, it's 99 per cent sugar-free. That's the other thing with the zeros - because they are adding it after, the sugar content is quite high.
"I just thought if you are being no alcohol, you want all the other benefits that go along with it, too.
"If you are being mindful, you're going to want it 99 per cent sugar free, you're going to want less than 50 cals. So it was a bit of a tall order to give to Matt, but he bloody aced it - we were really happy with it."
Along the way, Modus earned a $1 million federal government grant, which went towards the purchase of the bottling line. The line, which can do bottles and cans, is on its way from overseas and should be installed by the end of the year.
"That is a gamechanger for us," Wearin says. "Bottling lines are prohibitively expensive ... so not many craft brewers in Australia have them. Only the big guys and the contract brewers. And it just means we will able to have such flexibility on what brands we do, what formats."
Modus's research indicated the potential NORT drinkers were people "who care about their fitness and health, they have to moderate alcohol or give it up completely", Wearin says.
They found it resonated through every demographic.
"The biggest shock I've had is how many consumers are engaging with non alc," Wearin says.
"It's the younger generation, they are not seeking out alcohol like previous generations.
"You've got 20 to 30-year-olds, pre-kids, who are very health and well being orientated. You've got pregnant people.
"You've got young parents who are sleep deprived and they can't be having boozy nights.
"You've got 40 to 50-year-olds where that one-day hangover becomes two. And you have the older generation, who've been told 'You need to cut back, otherwise you're going to be in trouble'."
By volume, the majority of NORT drinkers are males, with drinkers she calls "moderators" setting the trend. In the pub, they are the ones who drink one full-strength beer, then a NORT, a full-strength, then a NORT.
The product has certainly reminded the Wearins they are in the beverage industry. NORT can be sold anywhere because it has no alcohol. So it's vital to reach wider distribution channels to open up new markets for the product.
It's also a been a re-enforcing reminder of Wearin's own entrepreneurial instincts. While much of business is data driven, there is still the instinct of a gut feel.
As she says, "We always have a saying here, 'If you're feeling it, have a crack'."
