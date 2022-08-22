Newcastle Herald
Newcastle train delays: strike action set to cause delays, cancellations between Newcastle and Sydney on Tuesday

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:20am, first published 6:53am
INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Commuters have been urged to look at alternative transport options with a strike likely to cause cancellations and delays on Tuesday. Picture: File

A STRIKE is set to throw a spanner in the works for Newcastle commuters on Tuesday, as the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) pushes ahead with industrial action against the state government.

