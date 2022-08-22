Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights coach Adam O'Brien praises rookies Krystian Mapapalangi and Oryn Keeley

By Robert Dillon
August 22 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH SCHOOL: Krystian Mapapalangi in his NRL debut for the Knights against Canberra. Picture: Getty Images

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has pointed to teenage debutants Krystian Mapapalangi and Oryn Keeley as evidence that the club can still produce and develop young talent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.