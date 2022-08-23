Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NUSwim pair Amber Clark and Joshus Reed heading to 2022 Australian short course swimming championships at Sydney Olympic Park buoyed by NSW success

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
August 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NATIONAL STAGE: NUSwim competitors Amber Clark and Joshua Reed are chasing more success at the Australian short course championships this week after strong performance at the NSW titles. Picture: Simone De Peak

Amber Clark had never won a state medal, let alone a NSW title.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.