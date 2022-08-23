Amber Clark had never won a state medal, let alone a NSW title.
But the Fletcher 18-year-old was in sensational form at the NSW senior age short course swimming championships at Sydney Olympic Park from August 12 to 14, returning home with two gold medals plus a silver and a bronze.
The NUSwim competitor won the 16-years-and-over girls 400-metre Individual Medley (IM) as well as the 17-years-and-over girls 100m butterfly.
Clark also finished second in the 200m butterfly and third in the 200m IM.
This week she will be among 24 swimmers from Coast & Valley Swimming Association competing at the Australian Short Course Championships, also at Homebush and starting Wednesday.
"I was really just hoping for PBs [personal best times] at state," Clark said. "I wasn't expecting to win a medal, let alone gold twice.
"This week I'm wanting to make some finals and get some high placings and PBs."
Joshua Reed, who also competes for NUSwim, is similarly looking to lower his times after producing PBs on the way to three state titles.
The Hillsborough 18-year-old won the 17-years-and-over boys 100m freestyle as well as the 17/18s 50m and 200m freestyle events at the NSW championships.
"It was probably better than what I had hoped for, seeing where I've been at with training and doing my HSC," Reed said. "At nationals, I'm aiming to go quicker than I did at state."
It is the first time both Clark and Reed have qualified for the Australian short course championships.
Hunter Swim Club's Sarah Bull (17-years-and-over girls 200m backstroke) and Lola Russell (16-years girls 200m butterfly) also won state titles this month. Bull also placed second in the 16-years-and-over 400m IM. Jack Breasley, Isabella Campbell, Cassandra Fayers, Heidi Schneider, Alexis Sutherland and Ryley Twiss were all bronze medallists at state for Hunter.
NUSwim 's Bevan Smith was a silver medallist in the 17-and-over boys 100m and 200m backstroke. Jake Mackie picked up a silver and a bronze medal. Ella Mounter was second in the 15-years girls 100m breaststroke and Aden Searant third in the open boys 50m breaststroke.
Charlestown's Kelsey Van Eldik placed second in the 16-years girls 100m and 200m breaststroke and third in the 400m IM while Alexander Walker was second in the 13-15 years boys 400m IM and third in the 15-years boys 200m butterfly.
Valley Aquatic's Evie Lucas was second in the 12-13 years girls 200m butterfly and third in the 12-15 years 400m IM.
Stroud's Jakob Thompson won bronze and Sebastian Webster silver in multi-class events.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
