Hunter SES on standby amid concern over possible severe weather

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 22 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 10:00pm
File photo. Picture: Peter Lorimer

The Hunter's State Emergency Service crews will be on the lookout on Tuesday amid concerns over the possibility of severe weather - large hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms.

