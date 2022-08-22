Hunter SES on standby amid concern over possible severe weather

The Hunter's State Emergency Service crews will be on the lookout on Tuesday amid concerns over the possibility of severe weather - large hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology had a warning in place for much of the state, but the agency wound it back early on Tuesday.
Despite this, a Hunter SES spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald that the region's crews were remaining on standby due to uncertainty regarding the general weather situation.
Gale-force wind and hazardous surf warnings remained in place for coastal parts of the Hunter at the time of publication.
The weather bureau has urged sheep graziers in several regions - including the Hunter - to be aware of an increased "risk of losses of lambs and sheep" exposed to the cold temperatures, rain and southwesterly winds expected for Tuesday.
The SES said people should be prepared and have their property secure for severe weather, taking the following measures:
The SES is available on 132 500 but people should call triple zero for life-threatening emergencies.
