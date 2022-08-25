Noah Dillon, with Asha Jefferies, Smol Fish - Cambridge Hotel
Obat Batuk, Laura Panic, Wychwood - Hamilton Station Hotel
Thelma Plum, Graace, Jem Cassar-Daley - Cambridge Hotel
Camino Gold, with Highline, Lucky Day - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
Berlyn, LaHi & the Diks, Not Good Not Bad, Abbi Yeo - Rogue Scholar
Meat Loaf Bat Out Of Hell The Australian Tribute - Lizotte's
Dave Graney & Clare Moore - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers - Cambridge Hotel
Frankie J Holden & Wilbur Wilde - Lizotte's
Slapjack, Pana, The Howlin' Rats - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Zen Trio - Civic Theatre
ATLVS, with Diesect, Alienest, Synge - Newcastle Hotel
Sound Station Music & Arts Festival ft. The Screaming Jets, Spy vs Spy, DV8, Eat Your Heart Out, The Porkers, The Blues Bombers, Amy Vee, Turpentine Babycino, Kookshill, Well?, House Of Refuge, Phoenix Pritchard, Piper Butcher, Trashed Again - The Station
Ocean Sleeper, with Thousand Below (USA), Inertia - The Gal
Lior & Domini - Lizotte's
Josh Shipton & The Blue Eyed Ravens, Dani El-Rassi, The Emerald Ruby - Hamilton Station Hotel
