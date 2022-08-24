Comedian Merrick Watts is a jester, but we wouldn't call him an idiot. However, he will perform his show An Idiot's Guide to Wine at Brokenwood Wines in Pokolbin on Friday. "It's a comedy show about wine. People taste wines as I tell jokes about the grapes and their history. As a warning, I should say, some people over the course of the wine tasting have learnt something. That's accidental," he said.