Lake Macquarie search for new coach in NPL

Keelan Hamilton will remain coach at Lake Macquarie for the last two games of the NPL season despite news on Sunday he will not continue in the role next year.
Lakes director of football Alex Butt told the Newcastle Herald after the 2-0 loss to Weston that Hamilton and the club had come to a mutual decision to part ways. Hamilton took over this year from Josh Rufo, who quit late last season.
Lakes, who host Cooks Hill in a catch-up game on Wednesday night then finish against Broadmeadow on September 4, sit last - one point behind Adamstown after 13 straight losses.
Butt said on Tuesday that Hamilton would complete the season and there had been "no sacking or falling out with him and the club or the players".
As for a replacement, Butt said the club were "very clear on the profile of coach we want ... experience promoting younger players, can coach players and teams to improve and see that work through for a minimum of three seasons".
** Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane said the bye came at a great time last weekend as his side look to push for a top-two finish.
Magic played Central Coast in a trial on Sunday morning at Pluim Park, losing 6-1 after holding the A-League side to 3-1 after 75 minutes before making subs.
Ryan Ensor (COVID), Jake Harris (away), Ben McNamara (groin), Jordan Jackson (hand), Damon Green (concussion) and Keanu Moore (hamstring) didn't play.
Zane, who will stay at Magic in 2023, said all but McNamara and Moore look likely to return against Cooks Hill on Saturday. Magic, in third spot on 35 points - two off the top, then finish against Lakes.
Given Lambton Jaffas (37) and Maitland (35) have a far tougher run in, and play each other in the last round, Broadmeadow remain well in the premiership race.
"We've just got to win two games, and get a home semi at least, because one of them is going to have to drop points because they play each other," Zane said.
"If we do that, it's got to be a good season, whatever happens. If we finish second, it would have exceeded expectations."
