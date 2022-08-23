FOR a country with a population of just 5 million, Ireland's culture has long shone disproportionately bright throughout the world, like a green beacon.
Especially here in Australia. The Irish's well-known fun and humour naturally plays to Australia's own sense of identity. It doesn't hurt that almost one-third of Aussies have Irish ancestry.
Stage show Eireborne completed its Australian tour in Newcastle on Monday night in front of a packed Civic Theatre. Without a doubt the audience were left dazzled.
Eireborne was a colourful, high-energy and fast-paced ride of entertainment, that combined breath-taking Irish dance and tap routines with some of the Emerald Isle's finest rock and pop music.
Basically it was Riverdance with a massive dose of rock'n'roll glamour and music.
Sometimes there was that much happening on stage among the dancing, singing and live band that it was difficult to focus your attention.
Rather then tell a linear story of Irish culture, Eireborne (meaning Irish born in Gaelic) kept the pace flowing by offering snapshots.
Refreshingly, Eireborne didn't trade on tired cliches. There were no dancing, Guinness-swilling leprechauns or "sure to be sure".
Rather we were treated to the music of iconic Irish acts and bands like The Cranberries, Van Morrison, Sinead O'Connor, The Corrs, U2 and more that was performed by a five-piece live band and fronted by Australian singers Pete Murphy and Reigan Derry.
Both had their moments to shine.
Murphy (Les Miserables, Rent and We Will Rock You) was comfortable in the role of host and delivered an Irish accent that could fool most non-Paddies.
Derry's acoustic version of the traditional Irish folk song, Whiskey In The Jar, in the scene about Dublin's iconic Grafton Street was delivered with poise.
The former Australian Idol and The X Factor contestant also had the opportunity to show off her vocal acrobatics on The Cranberries' Zombie.
However, some moments, including the U2 medley felt more like a segment from The Voice, rather than a rock'n'roll spectacle.
The star of the show was lead Irish dancer, choreographer and co-producer, Peta Anderson (Riverdance).
The Sydney dancer's jaw-dropping solo tap routine had the audience transfixed. Anderson hypnotised with her apparent ease in producing complicated rhythmic chants with her feet.
Three-time Irish Dance World Championships winner Liam Costello, 19, also impressed with his flexibility that would snap the hamstring of a mere mortal.
Eireborne made the most of constant costume changes, which ranged from tartan skirts, street attire, ballroom gowns to workman singlets and brooms.
It's not easy drawing Novocastrians to stage shows or concerts on Monday night in winter. Unfortunately TV is often an easier option.
However, Eireborne's producers rode the luck of the Irish and it paid off handsomely.
I doubt no one left the Civic Theatre ruing they'd missed The Block or My Kitchen Rules.
