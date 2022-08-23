Letters: Who'll win in the race to power the nation

HERE'S my punter's guide to the Climate Cup.
Solar: punter's favourite, widely backed and while a steady plodder, has failed to keep the same speed over the 24-hour course. Bet to break even.
Wind: variable performer and hard to pick. But when in full flight it is hard to ignore.
Hydro: runs well in Tasmania where courses are more favourable but has yet to show same performances on the mainland.
Hydrogen: explosive and needs restraint. A costly buy and hard to see a return when this horse needs specialised courses due to brittle legs. At present it can only give 10-30 per cent of true potential on the courses that exist today. Specialised green feed was hard to source due to competition from other runners.
Nuclear: a modern breed, performing well in many countries. A horse like this will cost. Problems of suitable stabling and managing its waste, which is particularly odious. Hard to see wins covering cost.
Coal: not the fastest or slowest, has been an old favourite but the breed has genetic issues that will see it disappear in near future. Could put money on it while running hot, but need to get out before it goes pear-shaped.
Gas: also an old favourite, tends to run the distance better than coal and may survive a little longer by interbreeding with hydrogen or using a green feed.
Tidal: like hydro, runs well in some countries and not others. Seems performance is course dependent, so need to pick him on home turf.
Remember - bet responsibly.
I REFER to the article by Michael Parris ('Southie works swell $4.5m on original cost', Herald, 20/8) regarding the blowout cost of the South Newcastle skate park and Bathers Way project that has increased $4.5 million and now stands at $15.578 million.
After a report in May outlining that major city projects had been hit by weather and COVID, I wrote a letter suggesting this was the wrong position for this facility, citing ongoing cost due to its location, large seas and a number of other issues.
I suggested that all work should cease and that there was no shame in admitting an incorrect decision had been made.
Since that time, I have also heard from a number of local surfers that used to frequent South Newcastle and will no longer surf there as they consider it unsafe given the amount of fencing and other materials that have been washed away which may surface at any time.
Surely, this amount of ratepayer funds being wasted on what in my opinion is a "white elephant" would have been better allocated to securing the rock face and reopening the road as a truly beautiful drive through King Edward Park. Given the coastal views it presents, I believe that would have attracted tourists to the city.
A LOT has been said about the beautification of Newcastle and how good it now looks. Well to me the city is nothing like it used to be. In my opinion, it is a heartless concrete jungle.
Remember when the state government said that the old train line had to be removed because it separated the waterfront from the city. After this happened, they then sold all the water frontage to the developers and now much of the view from town is blocked.
Let me take you back to the Newcastle I loved. My parents would wake us up on a Saturday morning to take us for a treat into Newcastle. They would park the car up on the Nock & Kirby car park and we would walk past the Civic and up to Winns, then on to David Jones.
This was where Mum and my sister would shop while Dad and us boys waited outside chafing at the bit waiting to get up to Coles and ride the escalator up to the cafeteria for dinner. Then we'd stroll up to the old post office and then ride a bus back down town to the car and then home.
IT'S bit rich from ARL boss Peter V'landys these past couple of weeks holding Premier Dominic Perrottet to account over a supposed promised deal for stadium funding when you consider he made the statement last year that "Newcastle deserves a State of Origin game".
Considering that the second game this year was played in Perth, I would say that there is Buckley's chance of an Origin ever being played in Newcastle. He seems to have conveniently forgotten that statement now that COVID restrictions have virtually ceased.
It would now also seem that V'landys has turned the NRL grand final into a bidding war between the major cities after last week's outcome. It was a clever ploy based on rivalries and ego that the state premiers fell for "hook, line and sinker".
Yes, sport nowadays is big business but money shouldn't always dictate decisions.
I HAVE just heard a comment from the Premier of NSW regarding the dispute between train drivers and NSW trains. The Premier referred to the dispute as a union dispute, does he want to infer that this is an internal union issue? He is clearly wrong if he does.
The dispute is between train drivers and their employer. The train drivers are represented by the union, the employers are represented by the NSW government. There is the dispute. The people who know exactly what the dispute is about are the train drivers, their employer, and representatives of both parties.
To try to put blame for the inconvenience to the public on the train drivers and their representatives is unjust, the employer should also share the blame as they are the party who could resolve the issue quickly and efficiently with a bit of genuine negotiation.
AMONGST the recent chorus of anti-USA rhetoric recently published on the letters page, I would add the note of caution: be careful what you wish for. The USA is the most formidable ally in the world and by just being our ally will prevent others from casting their covetous glances Australia's way.
China may, sometime in the future, invade Taiwan but at present it does not have the capability to sustain a long-term war. China is heavily reliant upon oil deliveries, mainly from the Middle East; cutting off its supplies would be relatively straight forward thus hindering any long-term military operations.
REMOVING on-street parking in Beaumont Street is akin to removing the serving counter of a business. Just imagine if the serving counter was replaced with seating, green space, bike racks and doggie bowls. May as well convert the street into a cemetery so we can have a place to rest in peace.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Knights women's team on their first win. Well done ladies.
PAUL Scott's column on the "rugba leeg" circus has certainly expressed a reasoned and reasonable response to the Mann's selflessness, compassion, and concern for the rich and famous. His own plaque should read Ego vere confixi rugba leeg* and it should be displayed with pride. (*I really nailed the NRL)
REGARDING the article to do away with on-street parking in Beaumont and Darby streets, I say let's park that idea. Dayne Steggles hit the mail directly on the head. Formulating a plan on the computer may look great, however putting it into practice is always a hurdle. Parking would be the major hurdle as residents would wear the brunt of the problematic parking. Plus walking a distance might be good for the ambulant but those not so ambulant would experience a disadvantage. Taking my 91-year-old mum for a high tea there would be impossible.
I AM surprised when I read some comments from readers regarding our former prime minister. Good calibre equates to honouring established conventions, promoting a transparent democracy and honouring its government. A former prime minister who now declares "don't trust your government" and believes ministerial appointments need not be declared directly conflicting with established convention surely could not pass any calibre test. I sincerely hope this is not the standard for all our future politicians.
THERE'S a bigger chance of finally locating the Loch Ness Monster, than there is of Scott Morrison staying on as a Liberal politician. Now as Scott would say "how good is that".
I THINK it is wonderful that Finnish PM Sanna Marin had a bit of fun with her friends during her time off. I would like to suggest that our Prime Minister ought to do a bit of partying and upon his return to work he could reform our education system to be like Finland's.
REGARDING Jo Wark's opinion that the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an "egotistical maniac", (Short Takes, 8/20) I say Ukraine's leader is only seeking to preserve his much smaller country's sovereignty, against Russia's invasion butchery. Every person has a vested interest in the sanctity of sovereignty. There are no "ifs" or "buts".
