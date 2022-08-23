Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle train strikes: travellers become 'meat in the sandwich' as industrial action continues to cause delays, cancellations

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 23 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAIL STRIKE: Sardor Bakhtiyorov took the train from Sydney to Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture: Madeline Link

TRAVELLERS have had a mixed reaction to the rail strike that threw Newcastle's schedule out of whack on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.