Gracious discussion the best and fairest way for Anglicans

There are Anglicans who have formed their view and want to close further discussion. They are unwilling to accept that in the absence of consensus the conversation will go on. I am disappointed that a small group have decided to enter this complex space with the wrecking ball of trying to establish a new church. My job as the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle is to hold the space to enable Anglicans to engage in their faith, to guide the conversation, and add my insights. I don't get to control what people think. I can encourage generous and open encounters between people, especially those who disagree.