Gracious discussion the best and fairest way for Anglicans

On Sunday night I was cheering.
Collingwood defeated Carlton and, as a result, the Western Bulldogs are through to the 2022 AFL final series. I've been a Bulldogs supporter for 34 years. I know why and when I began to follow them. It is part of who I am. I cheered with sheer delight when the siren sounded in 2016 and victory was ours. Yet the club will have no record of me and I have never paid a membership subscription.
In 2021, just under 200,000 people in the Central Coast and Hunter regions described themselves as Anglican in the national census. Many will never come to one of our churches and we won't have details on them. Yet, in a small way, they claimed part of the Anglican story as theirs.
I am conscious of these people as well as the active church members whenever I speak as the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle. I know I don't please all of them each time I engage in civic debate, but I hear often enough that people are pleased that I contribute to social and political discussions.
Last week those debates and the life of the Anglican Church intersected as the media explored a decision by some people to form a new Christian denomination.
Those people were concerned about the way Anglican Church in the Diocese of Newcastle has sought to welcome and include LGBTIQA+ people.
Many of the thousands of people who identify as Anglican know that we have a rhythm for reflecting on our lives which recognises that by, action or omission, we disappoint and offend God and people. We breathe out an honest acknowledgement of our failures and breathe in grace, which assures us that hope is not lost.
Often this rhythm of confession and absolution is centred on the failure of relationships, including romantic and intimate relationships. We have used power over our lovers, we have broken boundaries with our intimacy, we have betrayed trust. Our intention is that through deep honesty we can be reunited with God who is love and find ways of holy living marked by justice, mercy, and peace.
As Anglicans identify what marks the difference between holiness and sinfulness, we draw on the resources of the Bible, church tradition, wider knowledge (such as science), and experience. The Bible is of immense significance in these reflections. It is, for Anglicans, text inspired by God.
The current dispute affecting the Anglican Church is about the way the Bible is used. There are some biblical texts which can be seen as prohibitions on all forms of same gender sexual activity, but they can also be seen as teaching marked by specific contexts and experiences. The Bible requires interpretation and its insights carefully applied. There is genuine debate in every generation about how this might best be done.
My understanding is that many of the people who see themselves as Anglican want the LGBTIQA+ people they know given a fair go. They don't want to see their gay and lesbian friends discriminated against and would like them to have happy lives. They struggle to reconcile the image of a loving God with a church that seems to want to reject the people they love. This insight is informed by the rudimentary understandings of the Christian faith they have learnt and hold on to.
As a church we do want to speak about how people treat other people. We are concerned when people commodify others. We know that there is sex that is loving, enjoyable, regenerating, and good. We also know that there is sex that is demeaning, degrading, life-denying, and horrible. The traditional Anglican understanding has been that the only holy sex is between people of the opposite sex in the context of marriage. Other Anglicans want to explore through prayer, study, and dialogue the possibility of additional expressions.
There are Anglicans who have formed their view and want to close further discussion. They are unwilling to accept that in the absence of consensus the conversation will go on. I am disappointed that a small group have decided to enter this complex space with the wrecking ball of trying to establish a new church. My job as the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle is to hold the space to enable Anglicans to engage in their faith, to guide the conversation, and add my insights. I don't get to control what people think. I can encourage generous and open encounters between people, especially those who disagree.
I would like all of this to be easy, but it is not. Human relationships are complex and we muck them up. I suspect that the almost 200,000 people who call themselves Anglican in this region are wanting an intelligent and spiritually informed conversation to occur, even if they won't participate in it themselves, with the hope that the Anglican Church might be a force for good.
I hope as Anglicans we can be better than we have been in the last week.
