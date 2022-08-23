No medically trained staff at Cessnock jail on night of inmate's fentanyl overdose

The inquest has heard another inmate, who also cannot be identified, made a "knock-up call" to jail staff about 3.30am on September 14 to report his cellmate had used "smack" and was "dying". A number of corrective services officers who responded to the call gave evidence in the NSW State Coroner's Court on Tuesday, telling Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman there were no medically trained staff at the jail overnight. They said Justice Health nurses worked from 7.30am until 9pm and the 10 or so corrective services officers on-site on the night of the inmate's overdose and death only had "rudimentary' first aid training, no specific training to deal with drug overdoses and no access or knowledge of opioid overdose treatment like Narcan.

