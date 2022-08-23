No medically trained staff at Cessnock jail on night of inmate's fentanyl overdose

THERE were no medically trained staff on-site at Shortland Correctional Centre on the night that an inmate ingested a toxic level of fentanyl in his cell and died, a coronial inquest has heard.
The inquest has heard another inmate, who also cannot be identified, made a "knock-up call" to jail staff about 3.30am on September 14 to report his cellmate had used "smack" and was "dying". A number of corrective services officers who responded to the call gave evidence in the NSW State Coroner's Court on Tuesday, telling Deputy State Coroner Magistrate Carolyn Huntsman there were no medically trained staff at the jail overnight. They said Justice Health nurses worked from 7.30am until 9pm and the 10 or so corrective services officers on-site on the night of the inmate's overdose and death only had "rudimentary' first aid training, no specific training to deal with drug overdoses and no access or knowledge of opioid overdose treatment like Narcan.
The corrective services officers said they called triple-zero and took turns administering CPR, but an ambulance took an "inordinately long time" to arrive at the jail.
Paramedics arrived a bit after 4am and the inmate was pronounced dead.
The inmate and his cellmate who made the "knock-up call" had been strip searched before being placed into a cell together and nothing was found.
The cellmate is expected to give evidence on Wednesday, but a corrective services officer outlined a conversation he says he had with the cellmate after moving him to a neighbouring cell.
"I asked him whether there had been a physical interaction between himself and the deceased and he said no," the corrective services officer said. "He said they had used what he described as "smack". I asked who had the drugs and he said the deceased was the owner. He said there was a fingernail quantity and they had shared the drug and the deceased had used the majority of the drug."
A corrective services officer said while resources and medical training for guards might be an issue, the lack of Justice Health nurses at the jail overnight was of greater concern.
"If we had a nurse we could have responded to the scene with someone with much greater experience than myself," he said.
The officer said if a nurse was on site overnight they could have been in the cell treating the inmate as early as 3.37am.
[Resourcing is an issue], but a lack of Justice Health staff of a night is of greater concern. If we had a nurse we could have responded to the scene with someone with much greater experience than myself.- A senior correctional officer said on Tuesday during a coronial inquest into an inmate's death.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
