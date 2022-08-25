The list of finalists features high-quality entrants from across the private, government and not-for-profit sectors in a diverse range of business and industry areas.- Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes
More than 500 people will gather at NEX tonight to participate in and celebrate the 2022 Hunter Business Awards, the region's most prestigious awards program.
This year record number of over 150 entries have been received across 17 categories.
Winners from the Lake Macquarie, Singleton and Muswellbrook Business Awards in aligned categories are also included in this year's award finalists.
This year has introduced the Business of the Year award which is open to the winners of the following categories:
Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said the calibre of entrants across all categories was exceedingly high, demonstrating the strength and diversity of the Hunter business sector.
"We've seen particularly strong interest in the categories of Outstanding Business Leader, Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Large Business, Contribution to the Region and Employer of Choice, with business leaders clearly recognising the value that peer recognition at this level can bring to their organisation," Mr Hawes said.
"The list of finalists features high-quality entrants from across the private, government and not-for-profit sectors in a diverse range of business and industry areas, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, mining, professional services and many more.
"We are also very pleased to see many excellent contenders in the Kristen Keegan Young Business Leader and Outstanding Start-Up categories, which put the spotlight on our business leaders of the future."
Business Hunter President Tony Rhodes said winning a Hunter Business Award in any year is a significant achievement and for the Awards to attract so many quality entries was a real vote of confidence for the prospects of the region looking ahead.
"The past twelve months have demanded flexibility, versatility, courage and innovative thinking from us all and many of the entries showed these qualities in a big way," Mr Rhodes added.
Business Hunter is proud to once again be partnering with the University of Newcastle to present the awards, supported by more than 15 category sponsors from the regional business community.
Winners in aligned categories will progress to the NSW State Business Awards in November.
Follow Business Hunter on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram to get winner updates through the evening.
At the end of the day, we are extremely fortunate to live where we live.- Marty Adnum, Founder and Director, Out of the Square
Out Of The Square founder and managing director Marty Adnum is immensely proud that OOTS has been selected as a Finalist in the Contribution to the Region category in this year's coveted Hunter Business Awards.
The award recognises an organisation that has made a significant contribution to the ongoing prosperity and growth of the Hunter Region outside its core business activity.
OOTS will celebrate its 25th year in business this year and is well known for delivering successful campaigns and creative solutions for many organisations within the region.
It is also highly regarded for the passion projects it conducts 'outside its core business activities' - initiatives that underline how much Newcastle and the Hunter are at the heart of OOTS as an organisation.
"OOTS's motto is to 'Defy Expectations'," Marty explains. "Doing what is expected of you is extremely important, but harnessing the combined talents of the OOTS team to go well beyond that to help others is where we feel true worth and values are shown. We love where we live, the community within it and the untapped possibilities for the future. So for the team to be acknowledged in this way is absolutely terrific and only puts (bio) fuel in the tank to do more."
In the past twelve months OOTS has offered its services, pro bono, to promote 'The Concert For Ukraine', an event which raised $22,000; to extend their 'Hunter: A Region Ready' business resource materials; support the arts through sponsorship of the City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDA); and continue their role as an advocate and Founding Ambassador of the Victoria Theatre revitalisation project.
Charitable support has also been high on their agenda supporting Cancer Council's - Stars of Newcastle, partnering with Soul Café to create the 'Taste of Soul' event drawing attention to the needs of those challenged and homeless within our community and producing content for Lifeline's 55th Anniversary event.
OOTS's ongoing work in support of Soul Café is also of enormous pride to all of the staff.
"With the charity's hub located not far from their own front door, it's a natural fit to forge a relationship with an organisation that shows such compassion and commitment to the needs of the community," Marty said.
The mental health initiative 'Everyone has a Story', founded with Molycop, is also dear to their hearts.
OOTS, like many businesses, has found the last couple of years extremely challenging, yet this in no way has diminished their ongoing passion for the region and desire to generate projects to help others.
"At the end of the day, we are extremely fortunate to live where we live," Marty said. "Sure, there's room to improve but our incredible base of lifestyle, innovation and big-hearted people means we really are in a great position to collaborate and do great things together for the region."
In a year that saw continued impacts from regional lockdowns, one in 100-year flooding, and the threat of COVID always impacting consumer confidence, Camplify has moved from strength to strength.
Founded and headquartered in Newcastle, Camplify is one of the leading peer to peer digital market places connecting owners of RVs such as caravans, campervans and motorhomes with people ready to embark on their next outdoor adventure.
It's mission is to make van life accessible to all.
Camplify is proud to be a finalist in four categories at this year's Hunter Business Awards:
"As a public listed company, we are honoured by the confidence and support from the Hunter community," CEO and Camplify founder Justin Hales said.
"It's always a pleasure when speaking to members of the Hunter Region community, and they mention they're also Camplify shareholders.
"Entering the Hunter Business Awards presents us with the opportunity to reach more of the community, and raise further awareness around what Camplify offers and how they can get involved, whether it's hiring a van themselves for a holiday or sharing an unutilised van on the platform."
With the average Australian owner only using their van four times a year, sharing it on Camplify is a great way to help van owners cover expenses and turn their van into a new source of income, particularly as the cost of living continues to rise. Local van owners can earn up to $10,000 to $30,000 a year by listing their van on Camplify.
From families wanting to free up their driveways and earn a little extra money to those looking to embark on a new career and build their own small business, Camplify helps van owners in Australia, New Zealand, Spain and the UK monetise underutilised assets.
With nearly 10,000 neighbourhood vans on its platform, Camplify's RV fleet ranges from custom campervans, motorhomes, to camper trailers and caravans.
Being a two-sided marketplace, Camplify also provides an excellent option for affordable holidays across Camplify's markets.
Ever agile and efficient, during and in the aftermath of COVID, Camplify delivered several platform features that enabled accurate and fast self-serve cancellation, credit and rebooking options, and an embedded accountancy system automation.
Camplify welcomed many first-time road trippers due to the international travel restrictions and saw a YOY increase of 128% in total bookings for the 2021 financial year.
In FY22, as the world reopens from Covid disruptions, Camplify welcomed close to 130,000 new hirers.
The business continues to see many of these travellers enjoying subsequent Camplify trips, with over 25% of Camplify's bookings now coming from repeat hirers.
Utilising the Company's ever-growing data presents immense opportunities for Camplify to continue to deliver product and service evolutions to customers.
The Port of Newcastle is a global gateway for trade, contributing about $37 billion to the national economy and $1 billion annually to the Hunter economy.
It has existed since 1799, with the current ownership leading operations since 2014.
The port has supported generations of regional communities by connecting the Hunter's resources, agricultural and industrial production to the world.
As such Port of Newcastle is a proud sponsor of the Excellence in Export category of the Hunter Business Awards.
"Port of Newcastle develops new trade opportunities and supports the needs of our tenants, who export and import products to and from around the world," Senior Manager Corporate Affairs Lucas Coleman said.
"Operations around the Port enable over 5800 jobs across the Lower Hunter, which continues to diversify its economy to seize a new generation of industrial and agricultural opportunities.
"Many people don't realise that the Port handles 25 different cargoes through its deepwater global gateway, only one of which is coal.
"We continue to see increased demand for diversified trades, including wheat, fertiliser, steel, cement, fuels, project cargo and aluminium.
"We are committed to the continued growth of our region's critical asset, which includes a more sustainable, and environmentally and socially responsible future."
Seed People Consulting is a small, specialised HR Consulting business based on a foundation of extensive commercial HR experience.
Nominated in the Excellence in Small Business category at the 2022 Hunter Business Awards, Seed delivers tailored solutions for their clients focusing on three key areas - Leadership Development, Team Development and Culture/Change.
"We believe that everyone deserves to go to work and feel fulfilled, be engaged and reach their potential," Principal Consultant Stacey Kelly said. "We work with organisations to do just that. We plant seeds of thought, help create growth, and cultivate better ways of connecting in your workplaces through projects and ongoing support."
Seed was an idea that grew in Stacey's mind while working in the Sydney HR and consulting scene.
"I wanted to make a difference in how work is experienced," Stacey said.
"So, after moving back to the Hunter in 2014 - the place I grew up in and love - we planted the seed and created us; a close-knit, bold and people-focused team.
"I'm so proud of our team and what we've been able to accomplish, particularly in the past year post pandemic.
"I'm so lucky to have a team that is resilient, creative and an absolute joy to work with every day.
"We're beyond excited to be nominated and win or lose, we're going to celebrate this incredible team."
Going the extra mile is the norm for R&R Property, no matter the type of property or situation.
R&R Property caters to a very wide range of clientele selling and leasing rural, residential, coastal and commercial properties in the Hunter region up to the Manning Valley.
Founder and owner Denise Haynes has been in real estate for over 18 years.
She started as a sole operator based out of a 'tin shed' office at Booral.
With constant referrals by happy clients, the company has grown to today being 10 office locations and 20 team members.
"I am the single owner of all offices - R&R Property are not a franchise model," said Denise, who is also Managing Director/Licensed Real Estate Agent & Stock and Station Agent, Auctioneer.
"I started on my own and then my second in charge came along when my daughter was born on the job.
"The last 12 years have been a big, scary but exciting journey as an independent business owner."
The team at R&R Property have established a reputation for excellence in all aspects of their work, reflecting the values Denise has imparted.
"They are all passionate about carrying that excellence and high attention to detail to every aspect of our service," she said.
"Going the extra mile is the norm for R&R Property, no matter the type of property or situation.
"We are always empathetic to our clients' personal situations.
"We assist our clients in achieving their property dreams whether it's for a tree change or sea change.
"Sometimes it's a loss of a loved one, or a separation situation which is driving the sale of the property and must be handled with great delicacy.
"We also work with first home buyers who benefit from being stepped through the process.
"Of course, we are working with landlords and tenants at all times and ensuring that both parties are content with the management.
"We have also commenced short term holiday accommodation so are working with our owners to present and market their properties to achieve great results."
R&R Property have just opened their latest office, in Newcastle East, and like all their other offices, it will be styled with glamour, yet always welcoming.
"Our signature piece in each office is a sparkling chandelier," Denise said.
"The team take pride in that.
"Each office is also fitted with a wall mounted ship bell.
"The team love nothing more than to ring that bell for every achievement, creating much excitement and fun in the office."
R&R Property are also renown for their abundance of community work and "give back" philosophy, which the whole team enjoy being a part of.
"We entered the awards to showcase our services to the wider region," Denise said.
"It will enable us to market ourselves as a higher level of service and will also provide networking opportunities within our business community."
Next Legal & Conveyancing is a modern, boutique law firm with a team of eight, handling legal matters in a new, exciting and highly professional way.
In just under four years, the team at Next LC have shaken up the traditional approach to law by shaping the business to be client-focused, service-driven and tech-savvy.
"We're game changers who have made a significant impact on the local market within such a short time by establishing strong working relationships with referral partners, building a well-respected reputation for outstanding service and achieving the optimal results for our clients," principal solicitor and director Alicia Floyer said.
Alicia has been nominated in the Business Person of the Year category at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, while Next LC is nominated in the Conveyancing division.
Next LC has blazed a trail for innovation across the conveyancing industry based on their revolutionary approach to servicing clients with streamlined processes and the consistent delivery of outstanding customer-focused service.
"Through constantly researching, finding new and better ways to do things, and working with our trusted aligned professionals, we are assured of our position as a winning business within our industry, our region and across Australia," Alicia said.
"Not only do we have an award winning conveyancing practice, we also have an award winning wills and estates department and family law department.
"We have chosen to niche down in these areas based on our expertise and what our clients require from us.
"We also genuinely care about our staff and have implemented an unprecedented and nationally recognised Employee Wellness Program for our team."
Next LC have benchmarked their success by constantly being nominated, shortlisted as finalists, and winning numerous business awards including just recently the Lawyers Weekly Regional/Suburban Law Firm of Australia.
"We're proud to receive every nomination," Alicia said. "We take it as recognition from our clients and referral partners that they continue to hold us in high esteem.
"These awards have placed us among the ranks of the state's and Australia's most successful law firms, demonstrating that we are a force to be reckoned with in the legal community."
Staff at Next LC are in no doubt as to what the foundation of their success.
"Without Alicia's incredible grit and determination, we wouldn't be where we are today," a spokesperson said.
"When we contemplate the challenges she has overcome through sheer hard work and commitment, and the exemplary role model she has become, we consider ourselves blessed to have such a forward-thinking and inspirational leader.
"Her mission in life is to inspire others by demonstrating that anything can be achieved and she demonstrates that every single day."
Whilst being very involved with the business Alicia also finds herself assisting a lot of charities and the community volunteering her time and making donations where possible.
She has found herself being an inspirational and motivational speaker at a few events which gives her great satisfaction in life.
Next LC have now moved and are operational from their new office at 1A, 270 Turton Road, New Lambton.