A 'SECRET' swimming hole on the shores of Lake Macquarie could get a much-needed makeover as the council looks to highlight Naru Beach Reserve.
The only access to the postcard perfect hidden gem is down a bumpy dirt road.
Now, Lake Macquarie City Council plans to hit up NSW Crown Lands for funds to fix the road, build visitor toilets and investigate better carparking options.
Councillors Adam Shultz and Kate Warner were behind the push, having seen how popular the beach is with locals.
"Naru Beach Reserve is a special place, and it became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic," Cr Shultz said.
"At present the unofficial gravel road is littered with blind corners and it's important to also note that although it is maintained by Lake Macquarie City Council there is no official agreement existing between the council and NSW Crown Lands department.
"Our community deserves an all-weather sealed road, adequate carparking and appropriate toilet facilities that not only protect, but enhance the natural environment."
Located near the Marks Point boat ramp, Naru Beach Reserve has become increasingly popular with locals and visitors during the summer months.
The gravel road is the only way in and out and is often washed out due to inadequate drainage.
Council staff have already undertaken an initial assessment, which suggested sealing the road would reduce the impact on the environment and improve amenity for beach-goers by limiting dust, uncontrolled vehicle access and anti-social behaviour.
Cr Kate Warner said it's a beautiful part of Lake Macquarie that should be made accessible in-line with the council's own bid for tourists.
"During the pandemic this particular area was used as a bit of a lifeline for families during the isolation periods, it doesn't take much to realise that the unsealed road in one way or the other needs a makeover," she said.
"We seek the support of councillors to support this notice of motion to seek some funding to make that accessible for all, you need a 4WD to get down there at times but good luck trying to turn around when it's particularly busy.
"If we want to keep shining some of our natural assets and making them equitable access for all we need to seek the funding to do this so that we can all enjoy it."
The idea passed unanimously with the support of Cr Colin Grigg, who said it's a beautiful part of the local government area that has been treated poorly.
"People, I don't even like saying the word, defecate, in different places when they camp there," he said.
"I don't know how they can even do that and the entrance road is just despicable trying to drive over it, so I fully support this motion and commend it to all other councillors."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
