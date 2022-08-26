University Gallery TRUTH: Then Now and Everywhen curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection. Coming up: Nihilartikel, Izabela Pluta ., An New Annual Festival event featuring an exhibition and its accompanying artist book. The event will feature a performance, and a conversation between Izabela Pluta and exhibition curator, José Da Silva. Izabela Pluta is a Polish-born Australian artist who interrogates the function of photographic images by fragmenting and reconfiguring materials that are both photographed and found. Recent works have used outdated atlases and pictorial dictionaries to explore concepts of territory and deep time. Pluta has also drawn on experiences of deep-sea diving, incorporating imagery from underwater rock formations, and used camera-less printing processes to echo the shape of land and ocean.