Newcastle Herald
Home/News
What's on

Newcastle art diary for the weekend August 26-27-28

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Namatjira, Albert and Rex Painting 2013. Courtesy of the artist and Sims Dickson Collection.

A collection of important First Nations art, held by Upper Hunter Valley couple Matt Dickson and Deborah Sims, has come to the fore as part of the questioning of Australian history. The Sims Dickson Collection, which mostly covers Western Desert art but also reflects nationwide art practice, started on a visit to Newcastle's then regional gallery in 2008.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.