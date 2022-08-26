A collection of important First Nations art, held by Upper Hunter Valley couple Matt Dickson and Deborah Sims, has come to the fore as part of the questioning of Australian history. The Sims Dickson Collection, which mostly covers Western Desert art but also reflects nationwide art practice, started on a visit to Newcastle's then regional gallery in 2008.
The title of this exhibition, TRUTH: Then Now Everywhen, now showing at the University Gallery on the Callaghan campus and Watt Space gallery of the University of Newcastle, was taken from an Indigenous cultural philosophy, as expressed in the work of anthropologist WEH Stanner.
The show runs until September 3.
ASW Iterations, by Danny Giles, Opening August 27, 3pm. These works by Danny Giles display iterations of imagery, social commentary and mood. Expressed and developed through explorations into paint application and colour palette the work invites the audience to make their own interpretations as to the meaning contained within.' This body of new work explores; "the process of repetition and experimentation over time to create sequential variations and unexpected outcomes. Through September 4.
Blackstone Gallery In the lap of the gods, Frances Johnston September 10-24 (Opens Sept 10, 6pm)
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane. Portraits of Crime explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current 'crimes' in the future. Opens August 6. Runs until October 5.
LEDA Gallery Ghost Gums, Laura Baker, through August 31. Laura Baker is a papercutter artist, living on Wiradjuri Country in NSW Central West. Starting with unmarked paper, Laura uses surgical cuts to explore the qualities, detail, and shape of the Australian landscape. Forms appear from the negative space as images are 'drawn' with the blade.
The Lock-Up Creation, works by Deborah Kelly, through October 2
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Connected to Nature, through September 4; Female Drivers, curated by Madeline K Snow, through August 28; Sleepwalking from the Maitland Regional Art Gallery collection, through September 4; See You in the Soup, through September 11; Coming up: Life, Still, From September 3, featuring works from the gallery's collection by Juz Kitson, Chris Langlois, Tim Maguire, Dani Marti, John Morris, Izabela Pluta.The Drawing Exchange, from September 3, fosters artistic exchange between artists and art institutions, through an artist-led program focusing on innovative drawing practices. A collaboration between Adelaide Central School of Art, National Art School and Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang, Lake Macquarie, Oceanica, Peter Gardiner, Through September 18
Multi Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima Lake Macquarie An Anthology of the Wind. Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca create site-specific sound, video and sculptural works. Viewing Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Through August 28.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize, through August 27. The Blue Hour - Works from the Collections, through October 22.'
Newcastle Art Space Coming up, 40 Under 40, a group show showcasing Artists from across the Hunter and Newcastle celebrating the ability to exhibit and gather as artists, makers and creators. September 2-11 (Opens Sept 2, 6pm)
Onwards Gallery Brigette Beyer, September 2-3 (Opening Sept 2, 6pm). Mindstate, Marguerite Tierney, September 16-22 (Opening Sept 16, 6pm).
The Owens Collective Permanent Rainbow, Nick Fintan, August 26 - September 11 (Opens August 27, 3pm). This is an exhibition of new paintings and works on paper, which evolved from collages made late in 2021 that will also be exhibited.
Playstate Curate Graffiti Martini, August 26, combining paint and sip and graffiti, run by Jordan Lucky. (Next class September 23).
Singleton Art and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here, Vivien Dwyer, through September 25.
Straitjacket Gallery Jo Dyer, Leslie Fitzsimmons through September 4. Dylan Jones, Graham Wilson September 10-25.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering: Susan Doherty. Through September 18. The figures from United Tribes are salvaged, mended, reconstructed, stitched, sewn, wrapped and re-instated to be exposed and supported by outrageous attire and adornments, responding to their characters in an intuitive way as the process unfolds.
University Gallery TRUTH: Then Now and Everywhen curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection. Coming up: Nihilartikel, Izabela Pluta ., An New Annual Festival event featuring an exhibition and its accompanying artist book. The event will feature a performance, and a conversation between Izabela Pluta and exhibition curator, José Da Silva. Izabela Pluta is a Polish-born Australian artist who interrogates the function of photographic images by fragmenting and reconfiguring materials that are both photographed and found. Recent works have used outdated atlases and pictorial dictionaries to explore concepts of territory and deep time. Pluta has also drawn on experiences of deep-sea diving, incorporating imagery from underwater rock formations, and used camera-less printing processes to echo the shape of land and ocean.
Wester Gallery Jacob Boylan through August 27. Luke O'Donnell Sept 2-24 (opening on Sept 2, 6pm).
Coming Up
New Annual Festival Art and performances across the city. September 23 - October 2. Check it out on newnnnual.com
Big Picture Festival September 30- October 2. Eight major murals will be created by leading artists, plus a handful of other special events centred in Newcastle's CBD and West End.
Little Festival October 1 & 2 Small scale and miniature street art installations and art workshops and artists talks. Newcastle CBD.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
