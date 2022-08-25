Proven winning approach Advertising Feature

BLAZING A TRAIL: Next Legal & Conveyancing principal solicitor and director Alicia Floyer, centre, with staff members Kayla, left, and Katherine. Picture: Supplied

Next Legal & Conveyancing is a modern, boutique law firm with a team of eight, handling legal matters in a new, exciting and highly professional way.



In just under four years, the team at Next LC have shaken up the traditional approach to law by shaping the business to be client-focused, service-driven and tech-savvy.



"We're game changers who have made a significant impact on the local market within such a short time by establishing strong working relationships with referral partners, building a well-respected reputation for outstanding service and achieving the optimal results for our clients," principal solicitor and director Alicia Floyer said.

Alicia has been nominated in the Business Person of the Year category at the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards, while Next LC is nominated in the Conveyancing division.



Next LC has blazed a trail for innovation across the conveyancing industry based on their revolutionary approach to servicing clients with streamlined processes and the consistent delivery of outstanding customer-focused service.

"Through constantly researching, finding new and better ways to do things, and working with our trusted aligned professionals, we are assured of our position as a winning business within our industry, our region and across Australia," Alicia said.

"Not only do we have an award winning conveyancing practice, we also have an award winning wills and estates department and family law department.



"We have chosen to niche down in these areas based on our expertise and what our clients require from us.

"We also genuinely care about our staff and have implemented an unprecedented and nationally recognised Employee Wellness Program for our team."

Next LC have benchmarked their success by constantly being nominated, shortlisted as finalists, and winning numerous business awards including just recently the Lawyers Weekly Regional/Suburban Law Firm of Australia.



"We're proud to receive every nomination," Alicia said. "We take it as recognition from our clients and referral partners that they continue to hold us in high esteem.



"These awards have placed us among the ranks of the state's and Australia's most successful law firms, demonstrating that we are a force to be reckoned with in the legal community."

Staff at Next LC are in no doubt as to what the foundation of their success.



"Without Alicia's incredible grit and determination, we wouldn't be where we are today," a spokesperson said.



"When we contemplate the challenges she has overcome through sheer hard work and commitment, and the exemplary role model she has become, we consider ourselves blessed to have such a forward-thinking and inspirational leader.



"Her mission in life is to inspire others by demonstrating that anything can be achieved and she demonstrates that every single day."



Whilst being very involved with the business Alicia also finds herself assisting a lot of charities and the community volunteering her time and making donations where possible.



She has found herself being an inspirational and motivational speaker at a few events which gives her great satisfaction in life.

