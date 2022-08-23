Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Cameras watching speed limits, traffic lights, drivers using mobiles and not wearing seatbelts as NSW government justifies surveillance on road safety grounds

By Editorial
August 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMILE FOR THE FIVE CAMERAS: An array of surveillance devices looking down on motorists on Hannell Street, Wickham. Picture: Simone De Peak

THE statistics are clear and unambiguous. NSW road deaths have fallen from an all-time high of 28.9 fatalities per 100,000 people in 1970, to a little over four per 100,000 across the past decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.