THE statistics are clear and unambiguous. NSW road deaths have fallen from an all-time high of 28.9 fatalities per 100,000 people in 1970, to a little over four per 100,000 across the past decade.
This improvement can be attributed to a variety of factors, one being the increased use of traffic cameras, initially to capture speed, and then, as digital camera technologies improved, to record other infringements including the running of red lights.
While improvements in motor vehicle technology have certainly improved survival rates in collisions, the knowledge that traffic cameras can be "anywhere, anytime", to borrow the NSW government warning, has driven a noticeable change in the mindset of the typical motorist.
The mad dash that was the M1 of a Friday night or a Sunday evening - full of tailgating and undertaking on the left-hand slow lane and little regard for posted speed limits - has given way to what older drivers would recognise as a much more orderly procession.
But at what point does a safety-based surveillance of the motoring public cross over into a heavy-handed intrusion?
And how can the public be assured that camera use is driven by a genuine desire to save lives, and not by a "shooting fish in a barrel" mentality that places an occasional roadside camera just after a 10-kilometre reduction in the speed limit?
Revenue questions are genuine points to be raised on the basis of mobile phone camera statistics obtained by the Herald, showing some 170,000 NSW motorists fined almost $67 million in the year to June 30 for using their mobile phone.
Fewer than 11,000 of these tickets were written by police, the rest came from phone-specific cameras (which will also be used to check seat-belt wearing, according to a new government road safety plan published in April).
As part of the 2026 Road Safety Action Plan, the NSW Government has committed to using mobile phone detection cameras to also detect seatbelt offences. This is designed to address the significant ongoing trauma that occurs when motorists do not buckle up.- Transport for NSW
It's true that anyone using a mobile phone can become greatly distracted by the screen in their hands.
But there is a world of difference between someone foolishly texting while driving and someone stopped at a red light, checking a message.
The data-driven worlds of 4G and 5G are turning our cities into surveillance states.
Latest figures show China leading the world with 540 million cameras for 1.46 billion people, or 370 or so per 1000 people.
London has 13 for every 1000 people, and Sydney five.
Whatever our numbers are, Newcastle is catching up.
