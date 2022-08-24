After a big day of Dollywood, my brother and I drove for two hours south on dark windy roads, from Tennessee to Asheville North Carolina. It was late and spooky, a bit of a come down after my hillbilly high. We were headed towards a little cottage in the woods that I'd booked via VRBO. With better prices than AirBnB it was the only place under $US150 per night that had two bedrooms and came with a view of the mountains.
The photo of the rocking chairs on the porch that overlooked the mountains sold me, although we couldn't see much of that when we got in, exhausted at midnight, but in the morning I woke up and looked out at the Blue Ridge Mountains and promised myself that I would find a way to live in this glorious country again before I die. Hopefully while I've still got the legs to hike. The cabin was simple and cute with lots of art on the wall referencing bears, as it was bear country.
The closest comparison you get to Asheville in Australia, in my experience, is the Blue Mountains (hell they even sound the same) but the reason I say that is not because of the topography and more because of the vibe. I lived in Asheville for four years while attending uni, and I can tell you that mountain culture is a thing, and I'm here for it. It's in Asheville, the Blue Mountains, Boulder Colorado and even in Queenstown New Zealand. Unlike Newcastle, mountains are for people who are more earthy and less surfy. It's more folksy, less fancy, more bourbon, less bubbles, more solitude and less sophisticated. You catch my drift.
We had two nights in Asheville and I was content to spend plenty of time on that porch doing yoga, eating farmers' market peaches, drinking coffee in the morning and switching to wine in the evenings. We did end up getting out into town though, which was also great. Asheville is a food haven in the south. People are serious about organic, local, seasonal, healthy food in this city. We ate at a few great places but probably the tastiest was the Early Girl Eatery, a 20-year-old institution where I had organic potato and spinach cakes with Southern tomato gravy, scrambled eggs and buttermilk biscuit with local handcrafted blueberry jam.
Later we enjoyed the drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, stopping for epic views. That night we went out for more live bluegrass (Dollywood wasn't enough) at another classic pub, Jack of the Woods, who hosted a quartet featuring standup bass, banjo, fiddle and a mandolin. We sat next to a woman from LA who had moved to Asheville 5 years ago; she just wanted to go somewhere where the traffic wasn't so bad and a day trip got you out of the state. (The Californian flight and the locals' resulting disdain for it is a recurring theme I've learnt about in multiple cities lately, from Reno to Austin.)
Then we got home and I stayed out on the porch, staring at a nearly full moon and drinking some no doubt biodynamic Malbec I'd snatched up from The French Broad Co-op.
But the highlight of the entire trip came the next morning. I was again on the porch sitting on my yoga mat staring at a gaggle of wild turkeys puttering around. The nature was gorgeous but it was 10am and we had to be out by 11, so I picked up my mat and on my way inside I saw a furry black blur scurrying along the driveway! A baby bear was crawling around, completely oblivious to me! I ran inside and locked the door and began prancing around the house screaming and dancing with fear and joy! My brother and I went to the other door, phones ready, excited to see and we realised, "Oh My God! It's not just one baby bear, it's THREE and a mama bear up ahead moseying along!" I momentarily panicked, they were so close! But they paid us no mind and continued on their journey up the hill, the cubs playing the entire time.
Packing was delayed as we paused and rehashed what had just happened and then my brother noticed there was one, possibly two papa bears wandering the valley below. The turkeys had gone remarkably quiet and were hovering behind a neighbor's truck down the hill.
We eventually hit the road with a six-hour drive ahead of us through more stunning mountains and summer skies. But I kept thinking about the bears, wondering where they had been the night before as I gazed drunkenly at the moon.
