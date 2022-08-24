Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Newcastle Herald Longreads

Alex Morris gets emotional over the Blue Ridge Mountains

By Alex Morris
August 24 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We enjoyed the drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, stopping for epic views.

After a big day of Dollywood, my brother and I drove for two hours south on dark windy roads, from Tennessee to Asheville North Carolina. It was late and spooky, a bit of a come down after my hillbilly high. We were headed towards a little cottage in the woods that I'd booked via VRBO. With better prices than AirBnB it was the only place under $US150 per night that had two bedrooms and came with a view of the mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Longreads
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.