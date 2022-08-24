But the highlight of the entire trip came the next morning. I was again on the porch sitting on my yoga mat staring at a gaggle of wild turkeys puttering around. The nature was gorgeous but it was 10am and we had to be out by 11, so I picked up my mat and on my way inside I saw a furry black blur scurrying along the driveway! A baby bear was crawling around, completely oblivious to me! I ran inside and locked the door and began prancing around the house screaming and dancing with fear and joy! My brother and I went to the other door, phones ready, excited to see and we realised, "Oh My God! It's not just one baby bear, it's THREE and a mama bear up ahead moseying along!" I momentarily panicked, they were so close! But they paid us no mind and continued on their journey up the hill, the cubs playing the entire time.