Newcastle Knights player David Klemmer has sold his home at Eleebana as he prepares to knockdown and rebuild at Warners Bay.
Klemmer recently settled the sale of his modern four-bedroom home at Eleebana for $1.7 million.
He paid $1,025,000 for the property in 2018.
The NRL star has lodged an application with council to build a new home on the site at Warners Bay which he purchased for $827,000 with his wife Chloe in late 2021 through PRD Newcastle agent Ryan Houston.
"They bought that one at auction and were the successful bidder," Mr Houston said.
"The house was a shocker. It was always going to be a knockdown, but it was in a fantastic spot.
"It's close to the water, close to the school, close to the park. It's perfect for a young family. You really can't beat it."
The original three-bedroom one-bathroom weatherboard home on the site has been demolished to make way for a new build.
Houston also assisted in selling the couple's Eleebana property.
"They were able to buy at Warners Bay without selling and then we were planning to sell their place at Eleebana but one of my contacts is a buyer's agent and he had the perfect buyer," he said.
"We actually sold it off market for $1.7 million which was a fantastic result. Chloe and David were absolutely thrilled with that sale.
"One person walked through the home and it was sold."
The couple is currently renting elsewhere until the new home build is complete.
The Newcastle prop was stood down by the Knights earlier this month after he was issued with a show-cause notice after he allegedly abused a club trainer and refused to be substituted.
The issue has since been resolved.
Klemmer is not the only Knights player in the property market recently.
The team's captain Kalyn Ponga paid $2.5 million at auction for a knockdown three-bedroom house in Merewether earlier this month.
The purchase was made on the same day he was caught in a toilet cubicle with teammate Kurt Mann.
Ponga's father went on record as saying that his son became ill after a night out celebrating the purchase of his new house.
Listing agent Simon Wall said Ponga planned to rebuild on the site.
The 1930s weatherboard home is within walking distance to Dixon Park Beach, Bar Beach and Merewether Beach.
"It's a magnificent beachside location," Mr Wall said.
"It is probably one of the last opportunities so close to the beach for a knockdown rebuild."
It adds to Ponga's growing property portfolio which includes a three-bedroom house in Charlestown purchased in 2021 for $950,000.
The two purchases cement Ponga's intentions to call Newcastle home after he signed a five-year contract with the Newcastle Knights in April.
