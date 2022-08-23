St Joseph's is holding its Book Week parade on Wednesday and avid reader Eli Smith is dressing up as Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a very convincing home-made costume. Flipping through the pages of Fantastic Beasts, Eli said his family has "a thousand books at home" and this one is his favourite. Love of the "wizarding world" runs in the family with brother Jacob dressed as Dobby from Harry Potter.