WITH Book Week events across the Hunter returning to their pre-COVID splendour, students at one Charlestown school got an insight into the "magic" behind story creation.
Children's book author and illustrator Leila Rudge was at St Joseph's Primary on Tuesday to "talk about books, how they are made and where the characters and ideas come from".
"It takes it to a whole new level," Ms Rudge said.
"You can read books in a library but actually being able to know how that book is made and all of the background that goes with it."
"For young people to see the process of editing and changing and reworking is so important so they don't think it comes out perfectly the first time."
Having published her first book in 2009, three years after moving to Australia from England, Ms Rudge's newest creation Winston and the Indoor Cat has been shortlisted for the Children's Book Council of Australia Early Childhood award for 2022.
Ms Rudge visits many schools to give similar workshops but she said the St Joseph's visit was all-the-more special because her son, Marlow, is in year one there.
Dressed as Winston from his "new favourite book", Marlow said he was proud having his mum at school.
St Joseph's is holding its Book Week parade on Wednesday and avid reader Eli Smith is dressing up as Newt Scamander from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a very convincing home-made costume. Flipping through the pages of Fantastic Beasts, Eli said his family has "a thousand books at home" and this one is his favourite. Love of the "wizarding world" runs in the family with brother Jacob dressed as Dobby from Harry Potter.
Principal Kate Drake the return of author visits for Book Week after a COVID hiatus is "really significant".
"We know a love of reading is a gift for life and writing is a really big focus in our school," Ms Drake said.
"The kids can see it is a skills for life but that it could be a career opportunity down the track."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
