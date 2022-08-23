Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education
Photos

Book Week 2022: Children's book author Leila Rudge visited St Joseph's Primary School in Charlestown

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated August 23 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The love of reading: Lilly Evans, Eli Smith, Jacob Smith and Marlow Eeles with children's book author Leila Rudge. Picture: Simone De Peak

WITH Book Week events across the Hunter returning to their pre-COVID splendour, students at one Charlestown school got an insight into the "magic" behind story creation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.