Scott Singleton eyes Sydney target with Keen Contributor after winning return at Scone

Scott Singleton will again look to a Highway Handicap with Keen Contributor after she led in a trifecta for the trainer on his home track of Scone on Tuesday.
The five-year-old won the fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap (1300m), making a sustained run for apprentice jockey Bailey Wheeler from midfield to mow down Deepstar in the straight before holding off stablemates Bridges To Babylon and Hard To Dismiss by one and a half lengths.
First-up from a spell, Keen Contributor scored just her second win in 16 starts and Singleton was eyeing a return to town with her after she was runner-up in a Highway Handicap in April over 1400m.
"She's probably a bit classier than those," Singleton told Sky Racing after the tough win.
"She probably should have won a Highway last prep when second to Mr Hussill. She was pretty unlucky that day.
"But she just shies at the winning post a little bit - she doesn't like to win too often. A few times she has loomed up to really put them away and run second, so that was the query with her, but she might get some confidence from that. She's run second in a Highway before so hopefully we can pick one of those off at some point."
On a rainy day at Scone, apprentice Reece Jones grabbed a double for Upper Hunter trainers, while Matthew Palmer rode two winners for Newcastle trainer Paul Perry.
Jones won on Kite Flight for his Scone-based former boss Rod Northam and Pee Dee for Muswellbrook trainer Pat Farrell.
Palmer was successful aboard Par Five and Florida Sky.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
